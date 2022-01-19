Over 70 pc voter turnout for elections to OBC seats converted to open category

Elections to 336 seats in 93 Nagar Panchayats and 45 seats in two Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis under them in the state have reported voter turnout of approximately 81 per cent and 73 per cent, respectively, as per the preliminary estimates of the State Election Commission. The counting of votes will take place on Wednesday.

In November last year, the State Election Commission had announced that elections to the 106 Nagar Panchayats, Bhandara and Gondia Zilla Parishads and 15 Panchayat Samitis under them will be held on December 21, 2021.

However, the election programme was partially changed following the Supreme Court order on December 15 that asked the SEC to convert OBC seats to open category and hold the elections in the ongoing local body polls. While voting for 73 per cent of the seats was held on December 21, voting for the 27 per cent OBC seats converted into open category seats was held on Tuesday.

While OBC seats were reserved in local bodies by the SEC, the Supreme Court put a stay on it on December 6, stating that OBC reservation cannot be given until the state government fulfills three conditions – setting up a dedicated commission for collecting empirical data on the OBC population, specifying the proportion of reservation and ensuring that the cumulative share of reserved seats doesn’t breach 50 per cent of total seats.