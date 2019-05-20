Over 69% come out to vote in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh, where polling was held across all four Lok Sabha seats on Sunday, witnessed a 69.7 per cent turnout.

Spokesperson for the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Mahesh Pathania, said, “Till 5 pm, 66.5 per cent turnout has been witnessed across the 7,723 polling stations and seven auxiliary polling stations in Himachal Pradesh. However, people voted after 5 pm too. The final turnout is expected to reach 70 percent. The voting was peaceful.”

According to the EC, the turnout later climbed to 69.7 per cent.

In 2014, the state recorded a turnout of 64.45 per cent with the polling in the Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla (reserved) seats being 63.56 per cent, 63.15 per cent, 66.98 per cent, and 63.99 per cent, respectively.

According to figures received by 5 pm, the highest turnout — 70 per cent — was registered in Una district in Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency where former BCCI chief and three-time BJP MP from Hamirpur, Anurag Thakur, is contesting against Congress candidate Ram Lal Thakur, a five-time MLA who won the Sri Naina Deviji seat in the 2017 Assembly polls. The lowest turnout of 60 per cent was recorded in Lahaul and Spiti, which fall under the Mandi Lok Sabha seat where former Union minister Sukh Ram’s grandson Aashray Sharma is contesting against incumbent BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.