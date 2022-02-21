Over 60% turnout in UP Phase 3 voting

More than 60 per cent voting was recorded till 5 pm on Sunday in the 59 Uttar Pradesh Assembly constituencies that voted in the third phase of the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Election Commission’s Turnout App, the turnout till 5 pm was 60.63 per cent with highest polling recorded in Lalitpur district in Bundelkhand at 69.05 and the lowest in Kanpur Nagar at 56.14 per cent.

Five years ago, in the 2017 state elections, the polling in these 16 districts that voted on Sunday was 62.21 per cent, with Lalitpur turnout at 72.01 per cent and Kanpur Nagar at 57.26 per cent.

In the third phase, Hathras recorded 63.14 per cent turnout, Firozabad 61.89 per cent, Kasganj 63.04 per cent, Etah 65.7 per cent, Mainpuri 61.51 per cent, Farrukhabad 59.13 per cent, Kannauj 61.93 per cent, Etawah 58.35 per cent, Auraiya 60.62 per cent, Kanpur Dehat 59.87 per cent, Jalaun 59.93 per cent, Jhansi 57.71 per cent, Lalitpur 69.05 per cent, Hamirpur 60.56 per cent, and Mahoba 64.56 per cent.

As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in the third phase of the seven-phase elections to the state Assembly.

Among the prominent contests in this phase were Karhal in the SP-dominated Mainpuri district where BJP has fielded Union minister SPS Baghel against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting the Assembly elections for the first time. His uncle, Shivpal Yadav, is facing Vivek Shakya in Jaswantnagar.