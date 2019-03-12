Over 2,000 transgenders register as voters, jump of 127% since 2014: EC data

The number of third genders, who have enrolled themselves in the electoral list, has increased by nearly 127 per cent, from 918 in 2014 to 2,086 in 2019, according to the latest Election Commission (EC) data.

The increased number shows a willingness of the community members to identify themselves as transgenders. There is, however, a large of transgenders who still prefer to identify themselves as either male or female on the electoral list.

“The rise shows that people in the community are becoming more aware. But the figure is still very low,” said activist Laxmi Tripathi. She had registered herself when the third gender was introduced for voters in 2014.

While no official data are available on the total figure of transgender people in the state, activists suggest that the total number in the state is over one lakh. In Mumbai alone, there are an estimated 10,000-plus members of the community.

Data from the Mumbai District Aids Control Society shows, at least 3,523 transgenders are registered for awareness of prevention of HIV transmission across Mumbai.

Several from the community said they were registered as voters under male or female category before 2014, when the provision was introduced by the Election Commission.

Gauri Sawant, whose official name on the passport is Mohammed Shamim, said: “If I am shown as a transgender on passport, I cannot go for hajj. Therefore, I decided to be identified as male on both passport and voter identity card,” she said.

“Before 2014, transgenders used to register as male or female until the Supreme Court judgment identified them as a different gender. Those who made voter cards before 2014 have not changed their id,” said Salma Khan, the first transgender to be part of a three-member panel of Mumbai’s District Suburban Legal Services Authority, adding that the number of transgenders in Mumbai is between 10,000 and 20,000.

The community also lags behind when it comes to voting. Transgender Sonali Chaukekar, working for Kinnarmaa Trust, said: “Transgenders need to consider themselves as equal citizens of India. During health camps, we keep counselling them about their rights and duties.” Chaukekar is registered as a female by the Election Commission.

Transgender Priya Patil, who joined the NCP and has contested for BMC elections, said she has been counselling the community to come out and vote. “We held camps to make voter cards for the transgender community in Mumbai. The turnout was good, we were able to register at least 150 people.”

There are a total of 8.73 crore voters in the latest electoral list, an increase from the 8.07 crore in the 2014 elections.

The number of women voters in the electoral roll has increased from 3.80 crore to 4.16 crore, while that of men has increased from 4.26 crore to 4.57 crore.