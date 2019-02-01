Over 14 lakh new voters added; highest increase in Dangs, Ahmedabad, Surat

Over 14.07 lakh new voters have been added to the electoral rolls in Gujarat in the last 15 months.

The final electoral rolls, which were published Thursday, in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, show that the highest increase in the percentage of voters was recorded in Dangs, Surat and Ahemedabad districts. The rolls show that the number of electorates in the state has risen to over 4.47 crore from over 4.33 crore voters in September 2017, a 3.24 per cent rise. Currently, there are 2.32 crore male voters and 2.14 crore female voters.

Meanwhile, in this 15 month period, the highest increase was recorded in the tribal district of Dangs at 4.72 per cent.

Dangs is followed by Surat at 4.26 per cent and Ahmedabad at 4.13 per cent. On the reason for the increase in percentage in Dangs being higher than the urban districts of Surat and Ahmedabad, an official from the Election Commission said, “There is no particular reason for the increase in Dangs. We are yet to analyse the rolls ourselves.

In Dangs, the number of voters has increased from 166,219 in September 2017 to 174,067 in January, 2019. The percentage of male voters has increased by 4.83 per cent while the number of female voters increased by 4.6 per cent.

Compared to Dangs, the increase in female voters was higher in Surat and Ahmedabad.

The increase in percentage of female voters in Surat and Ahmedabad stood at 4.6 per cent and 4.3 per cent, respectively, while the rise in percentage of male voters in both these districts was a little over 3.9 per cent.

The lowest additions were recorded in Amreli district, which saw an increase of only 1.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, Tapi is the only district in the state where the number of female voters is more than male voters. There are 240,967 female voters in the tribal district, 7,925 voters more than the 233,042 males registered in the district.

According to the latest rolls, Ahmedabad district has the highest number of voters at 54.3 lakh, followed by Surat with 41.84 lakh and Vadodara with 24.05 lakh. Dangs has the lowest number of voters with 1.74 lakh voters.

The state also has 1,053 voters of the third gender, which is more than 688 voters that existed in September 2017.

“Despite publishing the final rolls, we will continue to add voters to this list till the fag end of elections,” said Dr Murali Krishna, Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat, while asking voters to approach the EC if they did not find their names on the voters list published on Thursday.