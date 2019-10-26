Outsider tag, ‘negative campaign’ did not help Sharma in his Nallasopara encounter

Soon after a few rounds of counting of votes at Nallasopara on Thursday, when it became clear that Bahujan Vikas Aghadi’s (BVA) Kshitij Thakur was going to comfortably retain the seat against ‘encounter specialist’ and Shiv Sena’s Pradeep Sharma, the photograph of a train “return ticket” from Andheri to Nallasopara — dated October 24 — was circulated on the social media by BVA supporters.

The reference to Andheri resident Sharma being an outsider in Nallasopara, who was now forced to head home, did have a ring of truth. According to local residents and Sena workers, it was Sharma’s outsider tag along with a “negative campaign” that led him lose the seat by over 43,729 votes.

A local resident said that people did not know much about Sharma before he was suddenly brought in as a Sena candidate. “Even when he came here, he relied more on people working from Mumbai, affiliated to the PS Foundation — his Andheri-based NGO. He kept moving with his men from Mumbai. He didn’t mingle much with the local residents and seemed always surrounded by his men. He was just not able to shed the outsider tag.”

A Sena leader said that Sharma was more enthusiastic about campaigning from Andheri, where he has been living for decades and has a strong network.

“A month ago, we came to know Sharma was the Sena candidate from here. What work has he done here? Has he even got a drain cover fixed in Nallasopara? On what basis were we going to trust him?” Rahul Tiwari, a resident, said.

What made things worse was the fact that Nallasopara, located in Vasai-Virar, has been a bastion of BVA that had won three Assembly seats in the belt apart from having control of the local municipal corporation. “Thakurs have had a local connect here for decades. Hardly anyone in the area would not know them,” Tiwari said.

A Sena worker claimed that BJP candidate Rajan Naik, who had been overlooked after the seat went to Sena, was also not a big help. Further, Sharma may have wrong with nuances during campaigning. “For example, in a rally he said that he had worked in Bombay as a policeman. It was Sena that effected the name change from Bombay to Mumbai. So, if you are going to say Bombay, the local Sainiks may not like it too much,” the Sena worker said.

A local resident, Irshad Shaikh, said, “During campaigning, he would mainly talk about the encounters he had done and how he would end the reign of the Thakurs. The issue, however, did not cut much ice with the locals.”

Describing Sharma’s campaign as “negative”, BVA chief and Kshitij’s father Hitendra Thakur said, “Had Sharma based his campaign on proper issues, he would have polled a few more votes. However, he ran a negative campaign of violence, talking about firing and encounters.”

During campaigning, a video circulated by BVA started doing the rounds, where a person alleged to be Sharma, is seen saying at a rally that when he was a policeman, had he carried out two more encounters, Nallasopara would have been a better place. BVA saw it as an oblique reference to the Thakurs.

“This kind of campaigning drove people away. We have a return ticket for Andheri ready for him. It is in first class,” said Thakur.