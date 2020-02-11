Outside AAP office: ‘The Indian flag and Delhi’s wisdom won today’

As the Aam Aadmi Party took a lead in the Delhi Assembly elections, celebrations began early. (Express photo: Aashi Sadana) As the Aam Aadmi Party took a lead in the Delhi Assembly elections, celebrations began early. (Express photo: Aashi Sadana)

At the AAP head office in Delhi, joyful chants of “Lage Raho Kejriwal” rent the air Tuesday afternoon.

As the Aam Aadmi Party took a lead in the Delhi Assembly elections, celebrations began early. Set to be Chief Minister for the third time, Arvind Kejriwal addressed supporters. “Ache nikalne wale hai agle paanch saal (the next five years are going to be good),” Kejriwal could be heard saying.

Among the various groups of rejoicing supporters were four people — one Sikh, one Muslim and two Hindus — wearing the Indian flag. “The flag won today, and so did the hope that the people of Delhi have the correct sense of what is right and wrong,” said Sakh Nawab. “We are wearing this flag to show the only thing that it represents — love and secularism,” he added.

While raising slogans like “Indian Democracy Zindabad” and “Gaya CAA aur NRC”, a group of supporters told indianexpress.com this election was a referendum on the Citizenship Amendment Act introduced by the central government.

Posters similar to the ones seen at the Shaheen Bagh and Jamia protest sites — celebrating Indian democracy and the Constitution — were held proudly by various individuals.

Jaswinder Singh Bedi said, “The flags show that we can believe in equality and secularism along with being a patriot who is proud to love his India. For me, voting for the Aam Aadmi Party meant living in a country where everything is not defined on the basis of religion.”

