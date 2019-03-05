Out on bail, criminal history: EC wants gun licences checked before Lok Sabha elections

To maintain law and order during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Election Cell of Delhi Police has directed all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to form a committee in their districts and individually review arms licence holders and impound arms, if necessary.

The direction comes days after the Election Commission of India sent a letter to the Joint CP (licensing) and DCP (election cell) to conduct an assessment of licence holders.

“The Election Cell then issued a letter to all 15 DCPs, directing them to specifically review arms licences of persons released on bail. They have also been asked to conduct a review of persons with a criminal background,” said a senior police officer.

“The DCPs have also been asked to review licences of persons previously involved in rioting, especially during election time. Following their directions, three-member committees have been formed in all districts to review licences,” the officer added.

On Sunday, a meeting was called by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik at Mata Sundri College, where he met officers from SHO-rank and above to draw up an election plan.

“Patnaik strictly asked all SHOs and DCPs to curb illicit liquor and weapons in their areas, so that elections are free and fair. He also asked them to conduct surprise raids and depute more policemen for patrolling,” the officer said.

Patnaik also told officers to work properly and honestly. “He warned them that he had taken ‘strict action’ against several people after he received complaints against them, and will take action if anyone is found involved in corruption,” police added.

Action was taken against the SHO of Ranhola police station, months after three policemen from the station were arrested on charges of extortion and kidnapping a man against whom a cheating case was registered in Chhattisgarh. In their chargesheet, the Crime Branch alleged the SHO was aware of the illegal detention.

He was suspended and then dismissed after the case came to light. The Special CP (special cell) also shared intelligence inputs during the session, which lasted around 90 minutes.