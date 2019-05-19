Our lives haven’t changed, but we feel like kingmakers on polling day: Dalit voters of Punjab’s Doaba

On the eve of polling day in Punjab, Doaba region, which has the country’s highest Dalit population, is talking about Badlav (change). “We haven’t seen much positive changes in our lives”, they say, but they are going to the polling booths on Sunday as it “gives them the feeling of a kingmaker”.

Doaba has two Lok Sabha constituencies — Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar — and both are reserved. Out of the total 31.95 lakh voters in these constituencies, 12.20 lakhs (38%) are Dalits.

In most of the Dalit-dominated areas under Hoshiarpur constituency, which include Sham Chaurasi, Chabbewal, Phagwara, Shri Hargobindpur, voters want to cast a vote for a change. In Hoshiarpur, BJP’s Som Parkash is contesting against Congress’ Dr. Raj Kumar Chabbewal, a sitting MLA from Chabbewal, BSP’s Khushi Ram and AAP’s Dr Ravjot Singh.

“We want change this time in our constituency and we have decided to whom we should vote,” said Manjit Ram, a shopkeeper in Sham Chaurasi town in Hoshiarpur district.

In Manak Dherian, farmer Surjit Singh said that several farmers of their village got the benefit of Punjab government’s loan waiver and it is big thing them to decide about their vote here.

“In our village people are supporting different parties,” said an elderly woman, Jagdish Kaur of Lambra Kangri village, adding that villagers are not happy with ‘notebandi’ here as they had faced tough time during that period.

Recently, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in his Hoshiarpur rally, spoke about the proposed ‘NYAY’ scheme under which Rs 72,000 would be given to every poor family annually. In an election rally in Nawanshahr, BSP chief Mayawati, promised them with jobs instead of giving money to eradicate the poverty.

But several villagers say that they haven’t seen much changes in their lives.

“Ever since we have gained conscious, we have seen no positive change in our lives. We are doing daily labour to look after our families but still we will vote as this right give us a feeling of “king maker,” said Beero of Pucca Pul village in Hoshiarpur, adding that the Narendra Modi government had promised us pucca (cemented) houses and the forms were also got filled, but they were still living in Kuchha houses without any drinking water and sewer facility.

“My son has passed class 12, but he is putting up rehri (daily vendors) of plastic goods and moving village to village to sell it,” said Jito of the same village.

In Jalandhar, where sitting MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary is seeking a second term, SAD’s Charanjt Singh Atwal, BSP’s Balwinder Kumar and AAP’s Justice Zora Singh are against him in the battle field.

A visible change of mind of voters could be seen here too including in Amadpur, Kartarpur, Jalandhar West and Phillaur assembly segments. There are total nine assembly segments in Jalandhar constituency. In several villages in the periphery of Jalandhar, people have hung boards asking traditional parties not to come here for seeking vote.

“People here want a strong third front because the traditional parties have been ditching us since long,” said Amarjit Singh of Kapur village Jalandhar, adding that those who will think about farmers we will vote for them.

Even Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was asked questions by the people during his Kartarpur poll rally which he had replied with more promises. Sitting MP was also questioned by the people of Jalandhar in Kartarpur over the issue of power supply , drinking water etc.

“We want a change at Delhi,” said Nirmal Singh of Jandhu Singha village, adding that centre has not given even a single pie to the farmers of Punjab who are committing suicides daily.