Our culture, tradition and people under attack: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the BJP for bringing in ruffians from different states to foment trouble here.

Addressing an election rally at Agartala in North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said, “Today’s meeting here is at Vidyasagar Ground. Little did I know when this place was fixed that the meeting would come a day after yesterday’s despicable incident. They have shown disgrace and disrespect by attacking the college and the statue of such a revered and learned person. They are not just telling lies to cover up, but the incident was a criminal conspiracy, a planted criminal and communal conspiracy. And Bengal is under attack. Bangla’s culture, tradition and its people are under attack. Those who carry out such acts after bringing in gundas from outside, what can you call them?”

The reaction from West Bengal chief minister came a day after violence broke out during Amit Shah’s road show in Kolkata, resulting in violent clashes between TMC and BJP workers.

“They even give money to people for attending their meetings. They are also bringing people from outside the state for their hooliganism. Gundas from Rajasthan, UP, Bihar and Jharkhand have all come in the city to create trouble. One of them who was arrested yesterday is a criminal brought in from Delhi. He is known for creating trouble before. Several guest houses are occupied by such people. Keep a watch out for them,” she said.

Banerjee added, “Why am I saying that yesterday’s incident was a pre-planned criminal conspiracy? I have a recording on my phone on how they are instructing and encouraging the use of weapons at the rally. It is clear that men wearing saffron threw stones at the college campus, climbed the fencing and the gate and damaged the premises inside, including Vidyasagar’s statue. If they were from Bengal, they would have known the meaning and significance of Bankim Chandra, they would have known about Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar, and they would never have done this. It proves that outsiders came for the rally and created all this trouble.”