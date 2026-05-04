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Orleampeth Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Orleampeth (Puducherry) Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Get the latest results for the Orleampeth seat, including leading candidates, party-wise vote share, winning margin, and live counting updates on Indianexpress.com.

Orleampeth Election Results 2026, Orleampeth Assembly Seat Result, Puducherry Election ResultsOrleampeth Assembly Election Result 2026: Live counting and results updates.

Orleampeth Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Orleampeth Assembly constituency went to polls on 10 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Orleampeth seat include A. Gandhi, A. P. Sivakumar, and Anitha Veerapan from major parties like AIADMK, IND, and Naam Tamilar Katchi.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Independent G. Nehru @ Kuppusamy, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam S. Gopal, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Omsakthisekar and others. In the last Orleampeth Assembly elections, the Independent party’s G. Nehru @ Kuppusamy won by a margin of 2,093 votes. The Dravida Munetra Kazhagam’s S. Gopal was the runner up securing 7,487 votes.

The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 24,372, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Orleampeth seat.

Orleampeth Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting

Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Orleampeth assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance.

Live Orleampeth Election Results

Candidate name Party Status
A. Gandhi AIADMK Awaited
A. P. Sivakumar IND Awaited
Anitha Veerapan Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
E. Abel Varginia Pattali Makkal Katchi Awaited
G. Nehru Alias Couppoussamy Neyam Makkal Kazhagam Awaited
Goutham Kumar IND Awaited
L. Karunanithi Naadaalum Makkal Katchi Awaited
N. Sivakumaran Tamilaga Makkal Thannurimai Katchi Awaited
P. Vengatesan IND Awaited
R. Gopal IND Awaited
S. Amutha IND Awaited
S. Gopal DMK Awaited
V. Hariharane IND Awaited

Orleampeth (Puducherry) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List

Check here the Orleampeth constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background.

orleampeth CANDIDATE LIST 2026

Candidate name Party/ Alliance Assets/Liabilities
A. Gandhi aiadmk Rs 40,52,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Cases Age Education
0 55 12th Pass
A. P. Sivakumar ind Rs 87,000 ~ 87 Thou+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Cases Age Education
0 44 Graduate
Anitha Veerapan naam tamilar katchi /
Cases Age Education
0 28 Others
E. Abel Varginia pattali makkal katchi Rs 20,45,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Cases Age Education
0 37 12th Pass
G. Nehru Alias Couppoussamy neyam makkal kazhagam Rs 77,00,50,328 ~ 77 Crore+ / Rs 16,70,53,709 ~ 16 Crore+
Cases Age Education
4 61 5th Pass
Goutham Kumar ind /
Cases Age Education
0 30 Graduate
L. Karunanithi naadaalum makkal katchi Rs 3,59,509 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Cases Age Education
0 40 8th Pass
N. Sivakumaran tamilaga makkal thannurimai katchi Rs 6,23,121 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Cases Age Education
0 41 Post Graduate
P. Vengatesan ind /
Cases Age Education
0 50 10th Pass
R. Gopal ind Rs 5,60,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Cases Age Education
0 64 12th Pass
S. Amutha ind Rs 7,618 ~ 7 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Cases Age Education
1 50 8th Pass
S. Gopal dmk /
Cases Age Education
0 51 8th Pass
V. Hariharane ind Rs 1,07,34,700 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,14,526 ~ 5 Lacs+
Cases Age Education
0 50 Graduate Professional

Orleampeth Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up

Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Orleampeth.

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orleampeth RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2011
G. Nehru @ Kuppusamy
All India N.R. Congress
2016
R. Siva
DMK
2021
G. Nehru Alias Kuppusamy
IND

Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise

Check here the Live Results of Puducherry Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind.

Sr. Constituency Candidate State Party Status
1 KARAIKAL NORTH Awaited Puducherry awaited
2 KARAIKAL SOUTH Awaited Puducherry awaited
3 NEDUNGADU (SC) Awaited Puducherry awaited
4 NERAVY-T.R.PATTINAM Awaited Puducherry awaited
5 THIRUNALLAR Awaited Puducherry awaited
6 ARIANKUPPAM Awaited Puducherry awaited
7 BAHOUR Awaited Puducherry awaited
8 EMBALAM (SC) Awaited Puducherry awaited
9 INDIRA NAGAR Awaited Puducherry awaited
10 KADIRGAMAM Awaited Puducherry awaited
11 KALAPET Awaited Puducherry awaited
12 KAMARAJ NAGAR Awaited Puducherry awaited
13 LAWSPET Awaited Puducherry awaited
14 MAHE Awaited Puducherry awaited
15 MANAVELY Awaited Puducherry awaited
16 MANGALAM Awaited Puducherry awaited
17 MANNADIPET Awaited Puducherry awaited
18 MUDALIARPET Awaited Puducherry awaited
19 MUTHIALPET Awaited Puducherry awaited
20 NELLITHOPE Awaited Puducherry awaited
21 NETTAPAKKAM (SC) Awaited Puducherry awaited
22 ORLEAMPETH Awaited Puducherry awaited
23 OUPALAM Awaited Puducherry awaited
24 OUSSUDU (SC) Awaited Puducherry awaited
25 OZHUKARAI Awaited Puducherry awaited
26 RAJ BHAVAN Awaited Puducherry awaited
27 THATTANCHAVADY Awaited Puducherry awaited
28 THIRUBHUVANAI (SC) Awaited Puducherry awaited
29 VILLIANUR Awaited Puducherry awaited
30 YANAM Awaited Puducherry awaited
Read more

Live Updates
May 4, 2026 03:05 AM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 Live: List of parties fighting the polls

The NDA comprising AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK faces a challenge from the INDIA bloc comprising the Congress, DMK and the VCK.

May 4, 2026 02:32 AM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today

The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 will begin at 8 am today. Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%).

May 4, 2026 02:26 AM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Here's what exit polls predicted

The exit polls projected an advantage for the AINRC-led alliance, with most placing it comfortably ahead of the Congress combine.

Praja Poll gave AINRC 19-25 seats, against 6-10 for the Congress. Kamakhya Analytics gave 17-24 seats to the AINRC, and 4-7 to the Congress alliance, also factoring in a marginal presence of the TVK (1-2). Axis My India projected a closer contest, but still placed AINRC in the lead at 16-20 seats, with Congress at 6-8, and TVK at 2-4. Peoples Pulse, too, put the AINRC ahead with 16-19 seats, while giving the Congress alliance 10-12 seats.

May 4, 2026 01:39 AM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Puducherry elections history in a nutshell

Even though Puducherry is a Union Territory, it has its own Legislative Assembly and a Chief Minister. Most Union Territories in India are run by administrators appointed by the central government and have no elected legislature.

Puducherry is different because of a law passed in 1963, which gave it its own assembly. This was done to honour an agreement with France, as Puducherry was formally transferred from French to Indian control through the Treaty of Cession signed on May 28, 1956. The transfer covered Puducherry, Yanam, Mahe, and Karaikal.

May 4, 2026 12:53 AM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: 30 seats in election fray

The election was fought across 30 seats in the Union Territory, and a party needs to win 16 seats to form a majority. In the last election in 2021, the NDA won exactly 16 seats and formed the government.

May 4, 2026 12:18 AM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: historical voter turnout this year

Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase in Puducherry, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%).

May 4, 2026 12:06 AM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today

The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 will begin at 8 am today. Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%).

May 3, 2026 10:09 PM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Six counting centres in Puducherry

In Puducherry, six counting centres have been set up across the Union Territory. The NDA comprising AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK faces a challenge from the INDIA bloc comprising the Congress, DMK and the VCK.

May 3, 2026 09:56 PM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Statehood demand, an aspiration in Puducherry

The demand for statehood, a long-standing aspiration in Puducherry, remained central in political campaigns. Apart from that, Auroville and the changes the place underwent including protests was discussed widely.

May 3, 2026 09:44 PM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Here's what exit polls predicted

The exit polls projected an advantage for the AINRC-led alliance, with most placing it comfortably ahead of the Congress combine.

Praja Poll gave AINRC 19-25 seats, against 6-10 for the Congress. Kamakhya Analytics gave 17-24 seats to the AINRC, and 4-7 to the Congress alliance, also factoring in a marginal presence of the TVK  (1-2). Axis My India projected a closer contest, but still placed AINRC in the lead at 16-20 seats, with Congress at 6-8, and TVK at 2-4. Peoples Pulse, too, put the AINRC ahead with 16-19 seats, while giving the Congress alliance 10-12 seats.

May 3, 2026 09:18 PM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Puducherry elections history in a nutshell

Even though Puducherry is a Union Territory, it has its own Legislative Assembly and a Chief Minister. Most Union Territories in India are run by administrators appointed by the central government and have no elected legislature. Puducherry is different because of a law passed in 1963, which gave it its own assembly. This was done to honour an agreement with France, as Puducherry was formally transferred from French to Indian control through the Treaty of Cession signed on May 28, 1956. The transfer covered Puducherry, Yanam, Mahe, and Karaikal.

May 3, 2026 09:14 PM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: 30 seats in election fray

The election was fought across 30 seats in the Union Territory, and a party needs to win 16 seats to form a majority. In the last election in 2021, the NDA won exactly 16 seats and formed the government.

May 3, 2026 08:12 PM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Puducherry recorded historical voter turnout this year

Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase in Puducherry, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%).

May 3, 2026 08:05 PM IST
Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am tomorrow

The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 will begin at 8 am tomorrow. Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%).

May 3, 2026 07:17 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 live blog!

The much-awaited Puducherry Assembly election results will be out tomorrow. Stay tuned here for latest updates.

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