Orleampeth Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Orleampeth Assembly Election Result 2026: Live counting and results updates.

Orleampeth Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Orleampeth Assembly constituency went to polls on 10 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Orleampeth seat include A. Gandhi, A. P. Sivakumar, and Anitha Veerapan from major parties like AIADMK, IND, and Naam Tamilar Katchi.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Independent G. Nehru @ Kuppusamy, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam S. Gopal, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Omsakthisekar and others. In the last Orleampeth Assembly elections, the Independent party’s G. Nehru @ Kuppusamy won by a margin of 2,093 votes. The Dravida Munetra Kazhagam’s S. Gopal was the runner up securing 7,487 votes.

The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 24,372, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Orleampeth seat. Orleampeth Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Orleampeth assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance. Orleampeth (Puducherry) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List Check here the Orleampeth constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background. orleampeth CANDIDATE LIST 2026 Candidate name Party/ Alliance Assets/Liabilities A. Gandhi Rs 40,52,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 55 12th Pass A. P. Sivakumar Rs 87,000 ~ 87 Thou+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 44 Graduate Anitha Veerapan / Cases Age Education 0 28 Others E. Abel Varginia Rs 20,45,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 37 12th Pass G. Nehru Alias Couppoussamy Rs 77,00,50,328 ~ 77 Crore+ / Rs 16,70,53,709 ~ 16 Crore+ Cases Age Education 4 61 5th Pass Goutham Kumar / Cases Age Education 0 30 Graduate L. Karunanithi Rs 3,59,509 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 40 8th Pass N. Sivakumaran Rs 6,23,121 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 41 Post Graduate P. Vengatesan / Cases Age Education 0 50 10th Pass R. Gopal Rs 5,60,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 64 12th Pass S. Amutha Rs 7,618 ~ 7 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 1 50 8th Pass S. Gopal / Cases Age Education 0 51 8th Pass V. Hariharane Rs 1,07,34,700 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,14,526 ~ 5 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 50 Graduate Professional View More Orleampeth Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Orleampeth. Story continues below this ad orleampeth RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS Year Winning Candidate Party 2011 G. Nehru @ Kuppusamy 2016 R. Siva 2021 G. Nehru Alias Kuppusamy Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise Check here the Live Results of Puducherry Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind. Read more Live Updates May 4, 2026 03:05 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 Live: List of parties fighting the polls The NDA comprising AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK faces a challenge from the INDIA bloc comprising the Congress, DMK and the VCK. May 4, 2026 02:32 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 will begin at 8 am today. Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%). May 4, 2026 02:26 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Here's what exit polls predicted The exit polls projected an advantage for the AINRC-led alliance, with most placing it comfortably ahead of the Congress combine. Praja Poll gave AINRC 19-25 seats, against 6-10 for the Congress. Kamakhya Analytics gave 17-24 seats to the AINRC, and 4-7 to the Congress alliance, also factoring in a marginal presence of the TVK (1-2). Axis My India projected a closer contest, but still placed AINRC in the lead at 16-20 seats, with Congress at 6-8, and TVK at 2-4. Peoples Pulse, too, put the AINRC ahead with 16-19 seats, while giving the Congress alliance 10-12 seats. May 4, 2026 01:39 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Puducherry elections history in a nutshell Even though Puducherry is a Union Territory, it has its own Legislative Assembly and a Chief Minister. Most Union Territories in India are run by administrators appointed by the central government and have no elected legislature. Puducherry is different because of a law passed in 1963, which gave it its own assembly. This was done to honour an agreement with France, as Puducherry was formally transferred from French to Indian control through the Treaty of Cession signed on May 28, 1956. The transfer covered Puducherry, Yanam, Mahe, and Karaikal. May 4, 2026 12:53 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: 30 seats in election fray The election was fought across 30 seats in the Union Territory, and a party needs to win 16 seats to form a majority. In the last election in 2021, the NDA won exactly 16 seats and formed the government. May 4, 2026 12:18 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: historical voter turnout this year Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase in Puducherry, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%). May 4, 2026 12:06 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 will begin at 8 am today. Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%). May 3, 2026 10:09 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Six counting centres in Puducherry In Puducherry, six counting centres have been set up across the Union Territory. The NDA comprising AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK faces a challenge from the INDIA bloc comprising the Congress, DMK and the VCK. May 3, 2026 09:56 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Statehood demand, an aspiration in Puducherry The demand for statehood, a long-standing aspiration in Puducherry, remained central in political campaigns. Apart from that, Auroville and the changes the place underwent including protests was discussed widely. May 3, 2026 09:44 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Here's what exit polls predicted The exit polls projected an advantage for the AINRC-led alliance, with most placing it comfortably ahead of the Congress combine. Praja Poll gave AINRC 19-25 seats, against 6-10 for the Congress. Kamakhya Analytics gave 17-24 seats to the AINRC, and 4-7 to the Congress alliance, also factoring in a marginal presence of the TVK (1-2). Axis My India projected a closer contest, but still placed AINRC in the lead at 16-20 seats, with Congress at 6-8, and TVK at 2-4. Peoples Pulse, too, put the AINRC ahead with 16-19 seats, while giving the Congress alliance 10-12 seats. May 3, 2026 09:18 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Puducherry elections history in a nutshell Even though Puducherry is a Union Territory, it has its own Legislative Assembly and a Chief Minister. Most Union Territories in India are run by administrators appointed by the central government and have no elected legislature. Puducherry is different because of a law passed in 1963, which gave it its own assembly. This was done to honour an agreement with France, as Puducherry was formally transferred from French to Indian control through the Treaty of Cession signed on May 28, 1956. The transfer covered Puducherry, Yanam, Mahe, and Karaikal. May 3, 2026 09:14 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: 30 seats in election fray The election was fought across 30 seats in the Union Territory, and a party needs to win 16 seats to form a majority. In the last election in 2021, the NDA won exactly 16 seats and formed the government. May 3, 2026 08:12 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Puducherry recorded historical voter turnout this year Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase in Puducherry, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%). May 3, 2026 08:05 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am tomorrow The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 will begin at 8 am tomorrow. Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%). May 3, 2026 07:17 PM IST Hello and welcome to Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 live blog! The much-awaited Puducherry Assembly election results will be out tomorrow. Stay tuned here for latest updates.

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