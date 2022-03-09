Orai (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Orai (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Orai (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Gaurishankar. The Orai (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Orai Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

orai (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Balak Ram Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 59 Rs 60,37,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ch. Lachchiram RASHTRIYA VIKLANG PARTY 0 8th Pass 76 Rs 1,06,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandrabhan IND 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 10,29,358 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dal Singh IND 0 Graduate 44 Rs 16,60,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dayashankar Verma SP 0 10th Pass 71 Rs 3,42,12,104 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 64,96,300 ~ 64 Lacs+ Deepshikha AAP 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 22,53,100 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gauri Shankar BJP 2 10th Pass 56 Rs 79,10,769 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 4,74,749 ~ 4 Lacs+ Jamunadas Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 66 Rs 20,80,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Premlata Verma IND 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 22,37,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Satyendra Pratap BSP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 2,20,54,104 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 30,03,842 ~ 30 Lacs+ Sitaram Verma Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 Post Graduate 79 Rs 23,65,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar Desh Shakti Party 2 10th Pass 29 Rs 11,35,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Urmila Devi Sonkar Khabri INC 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 3,94,14,434 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 39,75,000 ~ 39 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Orai Sc candidate of from Gaurishankar Uttar Pradesh. Orai (sc) Election Result 2017

orai (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gaurishankar BJP 1 10th Pass 51 Rs 26,12,679 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 3,38,589 ~ 3 Lacs+ Dwarika Prasad Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 1,11,78,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash RASHTRIYA VIKLANG PARTY 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Singh SP 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 13,08,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Kumar Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 1,73,525 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhram Singhh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 17,57,500 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Chaudhry BSP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 1,64,27,591 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 31,00,000 ~ 31 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Orai Sc candidate of from Daya Shankar Uttar Pradesh. Orai (sc) Election Result 2012

orai (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Daya Shankar SP 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 70,60,409 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagwandin RUC 0 5th Pass 51 Rs 98,090 ~ 98 Thou+ / Rs 2,601 ~ 2 Thou+ Gauri Shankar BJP 0 Others 49 Rs 15,52,470 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 1,94,254 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kailash IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 1,52,200 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kishori Lal BC 0 Graduate 60 Rs 26,42,323 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kunwarpal Singh IJP 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Poonam NLP 0 Literate 25 Rs 23,69,397 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prahlad RJD 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 7,81,835 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar BRPP 0 5th Pass 31 Rs 1,26,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramadhin INC 0 Doctorate 61 Rs 19,84,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramprakash CPI(ML)(L) 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 8,21,489 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satnam Singh RLM 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 24,20,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyendra Pratap BSP 1 12th Pass 38 Rs 53,21,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Shambhoo Dayal MD 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 3,04,65,877 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Chaudhary JD(U) 1 Post Graduate 38 Rs 4,31,700 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 56,054 ~ 56 Thou+ Yashvant Singh Al-Hind Party 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 94,000 ~ 94 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Orai (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Orai (sc) Assembly is also given here..