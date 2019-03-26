Opposition reacts to BJP’s alleged snub to Murli Manohar Joshi

Opposition leaders Tuesday reacted sharply at the BJP for allegedly preventing veteran party leader Murli Manohar Joshi to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Joshi on Tuesday said that he has been informed by the party to not contest from Kanpur, his Lok Sabha constituency, and elsewhere.

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting his elders like Joshi, LK Advani and Sushma Swaraj. “The way Modi ji has insulted his elders, Advani ji and Murli Manohar Joshi ji, it is completely against the Hindu traditions. Hinduism teaches us to respect our elders,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter. Follow Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates here

“The elders who built the home were thrown out. One who can’t be loyal to his elders, who will he be loyal to? Is this Indian tradition? Hinduism doesn’t say that insult your elders. People of the country are discussing why Modi ji is insulting (LK) Advani, (Murli Manohar) Joshi and Sushma (Swaraj),” he added.

Congress leader Manish Tewari too reacted to the development, “If this is true that Murli Manohar Joshi has been benched, this is Narendra Modi‘s payback for the scathing Estimates Committee Report that MMJ authored that exposed India’s Defense spending as a per cent of GDP is at Pre -1962 levels.”

National Congress chief Omar Abdullah said the family-run parties treat their elders in a much better way than BJP does. “Looking at how the BJP has treated senior leaders like Advani Sb, Joshi Sb and Sinha Sb I can safely say so called family-run parties treat their senior leaders with far more respect,” Omar said on Twitter.

Murli Manohar Joshi, on Monday, confirmed the BJP’s decision not to field them. “Dear voters of Kanpur, Shri Ramlal general Secretary (Org.) Bharatiya Janata Party conveyed to me today that I should not contest the ensuing parliamentary election from Kanpur and elsewhere,” he said in an open letter. He was also not included in the party’s list of star campaigners released Tuesday.