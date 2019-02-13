Opposition rally HIGHLIGHTS: Modi trying to tear apart Constitution, vote for a literate PM this time, says Kejriwal

Three weeks after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a mahagathbandhan rally, attended by 25 political leaders from over 20 political parties, in Kolkata, Opposition leaders have organised a mega rally at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Wednesday titled ‘Remove Dictatorship, Save Country’.

The rally hosted by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was attended by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Other senior leaders including Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar and LJD chief Sharad Yadav were also present at the rally.

The Congress also extended support to the Rally.