Mumbai: Opposition party worker threatens to ‘kill’ Fadnavis, case registered

Marine Drive police has registered a case against an opposition party worker from Nanded for allegedly threatening to eliminate Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Police said the home department received a “threat” letter on October 5, which was later forwarded to Mumbai police and subsequently the case was registered in the matter.

According to police, in the letter the accused has identified himself as Santosh Kadam. He has also mentioned his phone number and address in the letter.

Kadam, police said, hails from Nanded district and is an opposition party worker.

Addressing the letter to the Chief Minister, Kadam said, “With the help of the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation you have managed to scare many political leaders and have forced them to join hands with your party. Economy of the country is unstable of which we have to bear the losses.” He further threatened to enter and kill him on the premises of Mantralaya.

The security of the Chief Minister was increased after the letter was received, police said.