Oppn parties have no leader that matches PM Modi’s stature: Uddhav Thackeray

Addressing a rally ahead of filing of nomination papers by BJP chief Amit Shah for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat Saturday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray raised questions on the lack of consensus among the opposition parties to come up with a single political leader to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the forthcoming elections.

“I would like to ask who their leader is. If they organise a rally, will their supporters shout one name like you people shout,” Thackeray said, following which people started shouting ‘Modi, Modi’, PTI reported. “Who is against us (in opposition)?…Nobody in this election. You will only see saffron saffron and saffron,” he said.

Thackeray also remarked that the opposition parties might have joined hands, but the Shiv Sena and the BJP are joined by hearts. “They (opposition) have started pulling each others’ legs even before the polls as everyone wants to become the prime minister and I am not sure how long it will go,” he added.

Talking about the differences between Shiv Sena and BJP which surfaced during the tenure of incumbent Maharashtra government, Thackeray said that although there were differences between his party and the BJP earlier, all the issues have been resolved now in the wake of Lok Sabha elections. Thackeray also claimed that the two parties had similar goals and their ideologies and hearts were woven together.

“Some people were rejoicing that the two parties with the same ideology are fighting with each other. We had some (bad feeling) and matbhinnata (difference of opinion). But when Amit Shah came to my house and we sat and held talks, all the issues were resolved,” he said.

Apart from Thackeray, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supremo Parkash Singh Badal and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan were present on the stage.

“”We were nowhere, but started walking, taking the saffron flag with us. Twenty-five years passed and our dream of hoisting the saffron flag in Delhi was realised. Today, our thinking is one, our ideology is one and our leader is also one. We have similar goals. Our ideologies and hearts are woven together. We have come together because Hindutva is what binds us,” the Shiv Sena chief added. Thackeray went on to say that whatever happened in the last five years between the Sena and the BJP was past now.

(With inputs from PTI)