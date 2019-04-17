Opposition more concerned about human rights of infiltrators: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at the opposition leaders for criticising the government’s move to identify illegal immigrants by rolling out the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Addressing a poll rally at Tasgaon in Maharashtra’s Sangli district to campaign for BJP candidate Sanjay Kaka Patil, he alleged that the opposition parties were more concerned about the human rights of infiltrators.

“We have brought the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to curb infiltration in the country, there is a strategy to remove 40 lakh infiltrators from Assam. Rahul baba, Sonia, Sharad Pawar and Mamta Banerjee opposedthe prime minister on this,” Shah said.

“I want to ask them if the infiltrators are their cousins? The opposition parties are more concerned about the human rights of infiltrators,” he said.

“The intruders come into the country, explode bombs, create law and order problems, then what about the human rights of our people and soldiers?” he asked.

Lashing out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, he sought to know if they remembered the poor after being thrown out of power.

“What these people did for the poor when they were in power. The Gandhi family ruled the country for many years and Pawar ruled Maharashtra for more than two decades, but they have done nothing for the betterment of society,” he claimed.

Expressing confidence that the BJP would come to power again, Shah asserted that his party will never compromise with the security and integrity of the country.

On National Conference leader Omar Abdullah’s recent suggestion of having a separate prime minister for Kashmir, he said, “They are talking about breaking the country, should I ask Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi ‘is it acceptable to you’? You should come clear on these issue.”

He asked people if they agree with Sam Pitroda, a long-time Gandhi family adviser and chief of the Indian Overseas Congress, over his comments that it was wrongto hold the entire country (Pakistan) responsible for acts of a few terrorists.

He said with the air strike at Balakot in Pakistan, India has become the third country in the world afterthe United States and Israel to avenge the killing of its soldiersafter crossing the border.

Highlighting the NDA government’s achievements, Shah said it decided to give 10 per cent reservation to the general category poor, a demand pendingfor last 40 years.

During the last five years, the NDA government released released funds worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore for Maharashtra, he said.

“Our government has provided farm loan waiver worth Rs 3,700 crore. The farmers who have not got loan waiver due to technical reasons will be getting itafter the election, I have spoken toMaharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on this,” Shah said.