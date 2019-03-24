Oppn grand alliance has reached ‘expiry date’ even before its manufacturing: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Taking a swipe at the opposition grand alliance, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Sunday said the “so-called mahagathbandhan” is an “adulterated product” which has reached its “expiry date” even before its manufacturing.

Advertising

Addressing the “Vijay Sankalp Sabha” in Rampur, Naqvi said the country doesn’t need a “Mahamilawati (super adulterated) government”, and instead wants a tested and decisive government that can move forward towards commitment to a“New India”.

People of the country will again bring a stable government committed to good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the union minister was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

The so-called “mahagathbandhan” (grand alliance) is a “mahamilavati maal (adulterated product)” which has reached to its “expiry date” even before its manufacturing, the minority affairs minister said.

Naqvi said some people, who were indulging in an “abuse competition” against Prime Minister Modi, were now “insulting” the bravery and valour of the armed forces.

He claimed that it was under the Modi government that strict action has been taken against terrorists and separatists.

Earlier the Congress had raised questions on surgical strikes and now the party is creating a “ruckus” on air strikes, Naqvi alleged.

Naqvi’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Modi used Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s remarks questioning the government’s aggressive action against Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack to tear into the Opposition, saying they reflect the Congress’ unwillingness to respond to forces of terror.

Reacting to it, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said, “Whether it is Pitroda or any individual, such comments may be their personal opinion and the Congress has nothing to do with them.”

Uttar Pradesh Ministers Siddharth Nath Singh, Gulab Devi, Baldev Singh Aulakh and other senior BJP leaders also participated in “Vijay Sankalp Sabha” in Rampur.