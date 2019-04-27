Opposition alliance of ‘opportunists’ will fail in their mission: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday slammed the SP-BSP-RLD tie-up, saying the alliance of “opportunists” wants a helpless government because its mantra is ‘jaat, paat japna; janata ka maal apna’.

He was speaking at election rallies in Kannauj, a Samajwadi Party stronghold, and Hardoi a day after filing his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for a second term.

Dubbing the SP-BSP-RLD alliance as ‘mahamilavati opportunists’, Modi said in Kannauj that he does not believe in politics of caste and thanked his detractors for apprising the people about it.

Later in Hardoi, he slammed the Congress, blaming it for showing scant regard for Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and pointed out that his government has dedicated the Bhim App in his name.

Modi said, “Mayawatiji, I am most backward…I request with folded hands not to drag me in the caste politics, 130 crore people are my family.”

“This country did not know my caste till my detractors abused me…I am thankful to Mayawatiji, Akhileshji, Congress people and the ‘mahamilavatis’ that they are discussing my caste…I believe that taking birth in a backward caste is an opportunity to serve the country,” he said.

The prime minister hit out at the opposition for attacking ‘chowkidar’ and Ram bhakts, and alleged that the alliance wanted a helpless government because their mantra was “jaat, paat japna; janata ka maal apna” (Talk about caste while looting people’s money).

“I have never been in favour of politics in the name of caste,” he said.

Attacking the opposition, he said, “They want a government at the Centre which is ‘majboor’ (helpless) not ‘majboot’ (strong) as it used to do before 2014.”

Modi alleged that when opposition parties are on the verge of defeat they hit new lows in using abusive language.

“Whatever efforts you (opposition) make, it will be…” the prime minister said, following which the crowd shouted in chorus “Modi again”.

He ridiculed opposition leaders for their “dream” of becoming prime minister and poked fun at BSP chief Mayawati for seeking support of the Samajwadi Party “only for the sake of power”.

The prime minister said that people are aware of the opportunism of SP and BSP and said that Mayawati is asking for votes for SP which had disrespected Babasaheb.

“Behenji is happily seeking votes for the same SP which had disrespected Babasaheb and was embracing them just to defeat Modi…apmaan bhi kursi ke nichey chipaa detey hain aur kursi sey chipak jatey hain,” he remarked.

“These (parties) are the ones who seek evidence of (Balakot) airstrikes and shed tears for Batla House encounter (against terroists),” Modi told the gathering.

Stressing that the “chowkidar’s” policies and intentions were clear, the prime minister took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying, “Some wise people had made promise of making gold out of potato which neither I nor my party BJP can promise.”

“We do not make promises which we cannot fulfil… there are wise people who make gold out of potato…Neither I, nor my party can do it…cannot tell lies and those who want to make gold can go there,” he said without naming Gandhi.

Attempting to strike an emotional chord with the electorate, he said the ‘chowkidar’ from the land of Dwarikadheesh has come here to this land of Baal Gopal (Lord Krishna).

Stressing that history will be created on May 23 when the results are announced, the prime minister also spoke about his vision of development based on the colours in the national flag.

He said the saffron in the flag stands for urja (power), whether it is through coal, water, sun or wind, white stands for white revolution in milk, cotton, sugar, egg. The colour green stands for agriculture revolution achieved through new techniques, and blue colour for the revolution of water resources, he said.

“The pole which holds the flag high needs to be a strong one and it means infrastructure…be it railways, digital, gas pipeline…all which are the identity of new India,” he said.

Buoyed by the massive turnout braving the sweltering heat, the prime minister said, “It shows that people have decided to break the record of 2014.”

“The mahamilavatis abused the chowkidar and Ram bhakts but what happened? Their game is over….they are campaigning for themselves but you all have come on the roads to campaign for this chowkidar,” he said, adding all those who benefitted from the Centre’s schemes are campaigning for him.

Terming terrorism as the biggest danger to the country, he said terror factories are still operating from Pakistan and lashed out at the SP and BSP for having no formula for dealing with it.

In an apparent dig at former Congress minister Salmaan Khurshid, he said people of Farrukhabad were aware what games were played in the name of ‘divyangjans’.

“Do I have to recall it…the divyangjan upkaran scam is another black chapter in the corruption book of Congress,” he said, without taking any name. The trust led by Khurshid’s wife had faced allegations of corruption after a sting operation.

In Hardoi, Modi recalled the Samajwadi Party chief’s comments on Babasaheb’s statue and termed him a land mafia who razed a Dalit basti, framed fake cases against them. He claimed that despite all this, Mayawati was seeking votes for them as their only aim was to occupy seat of power.

He said the BJP developed five memorials of Ambedkar as ‘panch teerth’. “The Congress saw no one other than their family. It ignored Babasaheb,” he claimed. PTI