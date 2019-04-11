Opposed to donor anonymity in poll bonds: EC to SC

THE ELECTION Commission of India (EC) on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it is “not opposed” to the electoral bond scheme introduced by the government for funding of political parties, but is only concerned about the anonymity brought in by the government.

“As such, we are not opposed to electoral bonds, but we are opposed to anonymity,” senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the Commission, told a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.

The statement invited a barrage of questions from the bench, which referred to an affidavit filed by EC red-flagging the bonds. The top court is hearing pleas by the CPI(M) and the NGO Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) challenging the scheme.

The CJI drew Dwivedi’s attention to the portion where the EC termed introduction of the bonds as “a retrograde step”. Dwivedi clarified that the Commission meant it was a “retrograde step for transparency”.

The CJI then referred to the submissions of a counsel for the petitioner and asked whether the EC wants to go to the extent of demanding the State Bank of India to publish details of those who brought the bonds, and who they were given to.

Dwivedi answered in the affirmative. “Disclosure is a must in the interest of democracy, right to vote,” he added.

The EC said the right to vote means making an informed choice, and knowing the candidate was only “half of the exercise”, and that citizens must know the parties which are funding the candidates.

Appearing for the Centre, Attorney General K K Venugopal said the scheme provides for non-disclosure of names of those purchasing the bonds and donating it to political parties to ensure that they are not subjected to victimisation for donating to their party of choice.

He said, “We have no policy of state funding of elections. Funds are received from supporters, affluent persons and companies. They all want their political party to win. If their party does not win then they apprehend some repercussions, and hence secrecy or anonymity is required.”

He said that the “bane of Indian elections was injection of huge amounts of black money” and that the electoral bond scheme was meant to “eradicate black money in political funding”.

Venugopal cited a study by the Carnegie Foundation to explain the extent of black money in elections in the country. He said that allegations that no one will know about the donors is wrong, as the Income Tax Department can access the details anytime it wants.

Appearing for the NGO, Advocate Prashant Bhushan said the scheme and changes to the foreign Contribution Regulation Act make “a mockery of transparency in election funding”. He pointed out that the EC too had objected to the changes.