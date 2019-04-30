‘Opposed AAP alliance, results of 1-2 elections can’t finish off a party’

Congress’s Chandni Chowk candidate J P Agarwal on why he opposed a tie-up.

What are your plans for the constituency if you win?

The main issue is of the traders and sealing. A shop getting sealed means disaster for a family. I want to create noise about this, like I did in Rajya Sabha in 2006. The government should come up with another solution. I will fight for a uniform GST rate, improve civic amenities in residential colonies, JJ clusters.

What is your campaign strategy?

In Chandni Chowk, people barely know the other candidates. Congress is secular, while BJP isn’t. Congress has two mottos — “Hindu Musalman Sikh Isai, sab aapas mein bhai-bhai” and “roti, kapda, makan, rozgaar.”

What was your take on the Congress-AAP alliance?

I vehemently opposed an alliance because Congress is a strong party. We have a vast base, why should we forge an alliance? Result of one or two elections cannot finish off a party. The two parties don’t get along at all, follow different paths. Their party has just come up and not delivered poll promises.

What is your impression of AAP and BJP?

As GST, sealing and demonetisation created havoc, where was (BJP’s) Dr Harsh Vardhan? Did he take the voice of traders to Parliament? No. Did he bring in any development projects to Chandni Chowk? No. AAP has done no significant work either… they are very new, have a lot to learn. If there is anyone who is truly from Chandni Chowk, it’s me as I live here. When Harsh Vardhan goes to parks, people ask him where he was the last five years? And no one knows the AAP candidate. Pankaj Gupta can walk around…and no one will even recognise him.

How is Sheila Dikshit’s leadership?

When you say J P Agarwal, you think baniya, trader… When you say Sheila Dikshit, you think of the development of Delhi. That’s why she was brought back.

How will you woo first-time voters?

They want educational opportunities and BJP promised two crore jobs. Where are those? The best way to reach the youth is through social media.