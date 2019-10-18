Oppn: They are running a vindictive campaign, avoiding issues that matter

Opposition leaders from the NCP and Congress units in Pune slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the city on Thursday and alleged that it was against the principles of democracy. Leaders of the Congress and NCP said the prime minister was avoiding issues like unemployment and economic slowdown that were plaguing the nation.

While addressing a campaign rally in Pune on Thursday evening, Modi had referred to the promise of sending those who had looted the country to jail. He indicated that such action will continue in the next five years.

NCP Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan said the Prime Minister’s speech was vindictive and a sign of ‘Hitlershahi’. “In a strong democracy, voices of the opposition should be heard and not stifled. The present trend points to a disturbing trend of trying to silence the opposition,” she said.

Chavan alleged that opposition leaders were deliberately being embroiled in false cases to malign their image. The government was not addressing serious issues of unemployment and slowdown, but trying to divert the discussion to other issues, said the NCP leader.

Ramesh Iyer, city Congress spokesperson, sought to know if the prime minister was aiming for a single-party system for the country. “The finance minister’s husband has admitted to a major slowdown, yet the government is in denial,” he said.

Iyer also claimed that issues like farmer’s suicides, unemployment and economic slowdown were not among the priorities of the government. “Instead of addressing these issues, they are running a vindictive campaign against the opposition,” he said. The Congress leader said the government should introspect about issues which were affecting the country.

Citing the incarceration of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX media case, Iyer said the bureaucrats who had framed the proposals were allowed to go scot-free while the former Union finance minister was jailed. “This is becoming more the norm than the exception,” he said.