Oppn putting national security at stake for politics: Amit Shah

Accusing Opposition parties of indulging in “vote bank politics” by questioning the air strikes in Pakistan, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said they should be ashamed for doubting the country’s soldiers.

Before participating at BJP’s Vijay Sankalp bike rally at Umaria, Shah said, “Mamata Banerjee questioned surgical strikes. Akhilesh (Yadav) wants a probe in Pulwama. There is a limit to vote bank politics.”

Reiterating that country’s security was more important for the BJP than elections, Shah said “Desh ki suraksha ko tak par rakh kar vote bank politics aapko mubarak (Those who put national security at stake for vote bank politics, congratulations to you (opposition)).”

He said elections should not be held because one family wants to install a Shahzada (Rahul Gandhi) on the throne but to ensure country’s security, to give a befitting reply to Pakistan and for the welfare of 50 crore poor.

“We have made it clear to separatists that if they want to live in India they have to speak India’s language not Pakistan’s,’’ Shah added. The BJP leader said more terrorists were killed during Modi’s five-year-rule than any five-year period since 1990. He said unlike the Congress and other governments, the Modi government has given a befitting reply (“goli ka jawab goli se (bullet for a bullet)”) to Pakistan.

“We sent a message that now it’s the Narendra Modi government and nobody will go unpunished for shedding the blood of soldiers. They thought elections are around and there will be no counter-attack, but polls are not a priority for us,” said Shah.