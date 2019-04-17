Oppn playing musical chairs for power: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday accused the alliance of opposition parties of playing a game of musical chairs for power reminiscent of the decades after Independence.

“In the 1970s, my father had drawn a cartoon showing Morarji Desai batting at the crease and Charan Singh and Jagjivan Ram padded up and standing next to him. In the cartoon, Desai tells the other two that he knows that they want to bat but asks them to at least wait till he gets out. The same game of musical chairs is being played in the Mahagathbandhan today. Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee both want to be PM. They all want power but they have no agenda. Their only agenda is ‘Modi Hatao’ (Remove Modi),” he said.

Thackeray was addressing party workers in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West, to support Mumbai North West MP Gajanan Kirtikar’s re-election campaign. He criticised the Congress party’s election slogan in Maharashtra, “Laaj Vatat Nahi? (Aren’t you ashamed)” aimed at the government.

“The leader of a party who promises to repeal terrorism laws if elected has no right to question the government. Rahul Gandhi had met Manohar Parrikar and then insulted him behind his back. The other day Sharad Pawar said that Parrikar resigned as Defence Minister because of the Rafale issue. These people are shameless and living under a burqa. They should question themselves before questioning us,” he said.

Earlier, Sena MLA and state Industries Minister Subhash Desai had made a similar remark while criticising the UPA government’s response to terror attacks. “Previously, PMs would condemn terror attacks, write letters and raise the issue in the UN. By the time they would send one letter another attack would have taken place…,” he said.