Only spoke the ‘historic truth’: Kamal Haasan on Godse remark

Facing backlash over his “free India’s first extremist was a Hindu” remark, Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder Kamal Haasan Wednesday maintained that he had only spoken about what was a “historic truth”.

Advertising

“They got angry for what I spoke at Aravakurichi. What I spoke (there) is historic truth. I did not lure anyone to a brawl,” the actor-turned-politician said during a by-poll campaign at Tirupurankundram near Madurai.

Hassan also asked his detractors to make “valid allegations”, asking if he could cater to only one section of people after entering active politics.

“Understand the meaning for the word extremist. I could have used the word terrorist or murderer (against Godse)… ours is active politics, there won’t be any violence,” he said while resorting to wordplay in Tamil to drive home his point.

Advertising

READ | Kamal Haasan’s party calls for minister to resign over ‘cut tongue’ remark

He further alleged that his speech was edited selectively and took a dig at his detractors, saying the charges levelled against him “apply to my media friends also.” He asked if his critics could show instances of his remarks that could incite violence and said the accusations against him had hurt him.

“They are saying I hurt Hindu sentiments. There are so many Hindus in my family. My daughter is a believer,” he said.

On Sunday, Haasan had come under fire from the BJP and Hindu outfits after saying that “free India’s first extremist was a Hindu”, referring to Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi. “I am not saying this because this is Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India’s first extremist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (extremism, apparently) starts,” he had said in bypoll-bound Aravakurichi.

With PTI inputs