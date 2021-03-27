Only PM’s beard growing, not economy: Mamata

A day before the first phase of the West Bengal elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his beard was the only thing growing in a slowing economy.

“He calls himself Vivekananda, sometimes he says he is Rabindranath Tagore and has now named a stadium after himself. A long beard cannot make anyone Rabindranath Tagore. The Indian economy has gone for a toss. Industrial growth has stopped in our country, only his beard is growing. At times, he dresses like Rabindranath Tagore and at times like Mahatma Gandhi,” Banerjee said at a public meeting in Paschim Medinipur district. She addressed rallies in Chandrakona, Debra, and Daspur.

She added, “The BJP has two syndicates, one does riots from Delhi to Gujarat and UP, and what shall I say about the other one? I think something is wrong with their brains, some screw in their brains seem to be loose.”

Banerjee reiterated that the day was not far when the entire country would be sold and “named after Narendra Modi”.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson, who is contesting the election from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, alleged that the Opposition party had roped in “goons to threaten people” and said she would remain put in Nandigram from March 28 till the end of polling on April 1 as the BJP had “plans to loot votes by using goons from other states”.