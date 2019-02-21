Only Modi govt can respond to pro-Pakistan terrorists: Yogi Adityanath

Addressing two rallies in Odisha on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state will play a pivotal role in re-electing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and only a BJP-led government can respond to pro-Pakistan terrorists.

“Looking at this vast gathering of karyakartas, it is clear that Odisha will play a decisive role in making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of India once again,” Adityanath told a gathering of party workers from Berhampur, Aska, Bhubaneswar and Puri Lok Sabha constituencies in Khorda.

At another event in Kalahandi, Adityanath said that BJP governments both in the Centre and Odisha can act as a “double engine” and accelerate development in the state. “In UP, within two years, the BJP government delivered 2.6 crore toilets under Swachh Bharat. But Odisha government has not done so in four years. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, in two years in UP we delivered 20 lakh houses. In 19 years, Odisha government did it only for 17 lakh families,” the UP Chief Minister claimed.

He said the Centre subsidizes Rs 29 for every kilo of rice, but the state government, which offers a Re 1 subsidy, is taking credit for the scheme. He also praised Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for stewarding the Centre’s Ujjwala Yojana.

Paying homage to the CRPF troopers killed in Pulwama, Adityanath said only Modi could solve problems like terrorism and Naxalism. “Yeh Pakistan parast aatankwadi joh Bharat ke nagrikon ki suraksha ke saath or Bharat ki samprabhuta ke saath khilwaad karna chah rahe hain, har vyakti janta hai iska jawab keval Bharatiya Janata Party netritva ki Narendra Modi sarkar hi de sakti hai (These pro-Pakistan terrorists, who are trying to play with the security of Indian citizens and India’s sovereignty, every person knows that only a BJP-led Narendra Modi government can respond to this).”