Only L K Advani can answer: Uma Bharti on BJP’s decision not to field him in 2019 polls

It is for L K Advani to clear the air, Union Minister Uma Bharti said on Sunday after the veteran BJP leader was not named as a candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Bharti, who was appointed as the BJP vice-president, asserted that Advani’s stature remains undiminished even if he doesn’t contest in elections.

“The only person who should comment right now to clear the air, all these things- the mist around- is Advani ji,” she told PTI, adding that it would not be proper for others, including her, to comment on the matter.

Bharti was responding to questions on the BJP’s decision to not nominate him from Gandhinagar, a seat he had been winning since 1998.BJP president Amit Shah will contest from the seat in the coming general election.

A number of veteran leaders, including Shanta Kumar, B C Khanduri and Kariya Munda — all in their 80s — have not been fielded by the BJP in the polls. The decision is being viewed as part of BJP’s strategy to ease them out and groom younger leaders in their place. However, some of them had voluntarily expressed their wish to not fight the upcoming polls.

Bharti also said it is not the party policy to drop leaders who are above a certain age and added that many young MPs were also dropped by the party.

She also expressed confidence that Modi will return as prime minister with a thumping victory in the polls, asserting that there is no alternative to him.

“I have been praying to God that Modi become prime minister again. It will do the country and its poor a lot of good,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)