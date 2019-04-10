Only eight of 70 FIRs registered in Mumbai during 2014 polls resulted in conviction

The Mumbai Police registered 70 FIRs during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, of which, only in eight cases, those arrested have been convicted. While in most cases, either the trial has been going on even after five years, in some cases, those charged were acquitted or the case was closed. In one case, investigation is still going on.

As per the police, most are related to violations of the model code of conduct and it is difficult to gather evidence in such cases.

According to the data obtained from the Collector’s office, a major chunk of the cases — 56 of 70 — were registered in the suburbs while the rest were registered in Mumbai city. The data shows that while 36 cases are at the trial stage, in 12 FIRs, the police later filed a closure report and 13 cases have resulted in acquittals. One case is still being probed and in eight cases, the accused have been convicted. Moreover, there were four incidents of violence during the 2014 elections, in which two persons were injured.

A senior police officer said that majority of these offences pertain to model code of conduct violations and are “petty offences”. The officer added that the cases included defacement of public property, when political banners are put up without permission, or when party workers are found ferrying people in cars within 100 m of the polling booths.

Apart from this, during the 2014 elections, a case was registered against an MNS functionary for a Facebook post where he made a derogatory remark against a prominent Maharashtra leader. Others included a case of pickpocketing at a crowded spot in the eastern suburbs where leaders of a party had assembled. In several cases, there were fights between members of two rival parties near a polling booth.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singe said that the conviction rate was low since it is difficult to get evidence in such cases. “For example, if someone has put up a political banner without the Election Commission’s permission, there is no way to find out who has done it. However, this time, things will be different as we have a network of 5,000 CCTV cameras across the city and anyone violating EC guidelines will be under the scanner,” Singe added.