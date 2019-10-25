Onion makes saffron alliance cry in Nashik as NCP regains hold in region

The central government’s measures to control onion prices seem to have worked against the BJP Shiv-Sena alliance in the 11 Assembly seats in the onion belt of Nashik. The NCP-Congress alliance, which had won only three seats in the region in the 2014 Assembly polls, has bounced back by doubling its tally. The Shiv Sena lost two seats while the lone CPM MLA in Maharashtra, Jiva Pandu Gavit, also lost his seat to the NCP. The BJP, however, managed to retain most of its seats.

Spread across the Lok Sabha seats of Dindori and Nashik, the saffron alliance had swept across the region in the 2014 Assembly polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Right before the state elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, onion prices had seen a steady rise due to reduced production. Prices at Lasalgaon’s wholesale market, which sets the trend for onion prices in the country, has remained above the Rs 4,000 per quintal mark since September. In retail markets across the country, onion prices had touched Rs 50-60 per kg.

In view of the price escalation, the central government had first imposed a steep Minimum Export Price of $850 per tonne on September 13, which was followed by a declaration of stock limit on traders, and a ban on onion exports on September 30. As a result of these measures, onion prices had crashed to around Rs 2,500-2,600 per quintal, prompting angry farmers to boycott onion trade in most parts of the district in protest.

BJP MP Dr Bharati Pawar had taken up the issue with the central government and urged it to lift these restrictions.

Dilip Bankar, the newly-elected NCP MLA from Niphad, said, “Onion growers were angry at the steps taken by the central government to bring down onion prices. This verdict is against the anti-farmer steps taken by the central government,” he claimed.

Dr Pawar said, “We will analyse the results and see where we went wrong”.

Bankar is also the chairman of the Pimpalgaon wholesale market, the other major onion market in the region. Onion prices at wholesale markets continue to be in the range of Rs 3,300-3,500 per quintal, mostly due to the delay in arrival of the new crop in the market.