One who doesn’t have lineage what can he do: Congress on PM’s ‘dynasty politics’ remark

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his repeated attacks on Congress about dynasty politics, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said “what can a person do who doesn’t have any lineage”. “Ab jinka wansh hi nahi ho woh kya karengey (What one will do who does not have a family),” said Azad when his attention was drawn towards PM’s statement that dynasty politics has led to an erosion of constitutional institutions in the country.

Advertising

The Congress leader was immediately joined by National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah who asked “what does he mean by dynasty politics”. “I want to ask Prime Minister that is it a dynasty thing when an actor’s son becomes an actor, or director of a film makes his son a director, or a doctor makes his son a doctor,” he said.

Abdullah further said that “only those talk of dynasty politics who have nothing with them”.

Earlier, both National Conference agreed to leave both the Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu for Congress in lieu of its support for Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar parliamentary constituency. The decision came at a meeting between senior NC and Congress leaders including Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni at NC leader’s Bhatindi residence. Both Azad and Ambika Soni had come from Delhi for having seat sharing understanding with NC during forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On the other three Lok Sabha constituencies, including Anantnag, Baramulla and Ladakh, both the parties will have a friendly contest between themselves, said Azad in the presence of Farooq Abdullah.