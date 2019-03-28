One more poll promise: Young entrepreneurs to get exemption from seeking permissions for 3 years, says Rahul Gandhi

Making yet another election promise, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the party, if voted to power, will give young entrepreneurs complete exemption for three years from taking mandatory permissions for setting up small businesses.

Addressing a convention organised by the party’s OBC department, Rahul said he will ensure that the OBC community gets adequate representation in the Congress. Referring to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Bhagel, he said the Congress has already given two OBC chief ministers to the country. Follow more election news here.

“I am guaranteeing the OBC community that soon they will be given more space in the Congress party. In the coming days, there will more CMs, more MLAs…This is my guarantee. I am not Narendra Modi, I don’t lie. I have taken this challenge to give space to the OBC, dalit, farmers, poor…in Congress,” he said.

He said aspiring young entrepreneurs who want to set up a small business face challenges — bank loans and numerous permissions.

“You have to take many permissions for starting a small business from different agencies. You have to approach different agencies and fold your hands for permissions. Permission for this and permission for that…you require 50 to 60 permissions before starting a business. We have put a line in our manifesto…Any youth, be it from any category, if he or she wants to set up a business, Make in India, they will require no permission for three years. Permission se mukti,” Rahul said. The Congress president did not elaborate on the change in the legal architecture regarding this.

He said a young entrepreneur will be allowed to start his or her business and seek required permissions after three years.

Targeting the Prime Minister, Rahul alleged that he had lied about giving Rs 15 lakh to people in the run-up to the 2014 election, but the Congress would give Rs 72,000 as part of the proposed income guarantee scheme. “We won’t be able to give Rs 15 lakh, but we won’t lie. We will put Rs 3.6 lakh in the bank accounts of the 20 per cent of the poorest of the country over the next five years,” he said.