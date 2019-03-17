One arrested after forest guard lynched, another injured

A FOREST guard was beaten to death allegedly by a group of locals involved in alleged illegal mining in Machhi Forest Range in Raipur police station area of Sonbhadra district Friday. Another guard, Ram Pukar (50) suffered injuries. Police identified the deceased as Mohan Ram Maurya, 52.

The incident occurred after forest department personnel seized a tractor-trolley carrying stones allegedly procured from illegal mining.

An FIR was registered against 12 persons, 10 of whom are unidentified, on several charges including murder. One of the prime accused, Laxmi Yadav, was arrested Saturday, informed Superintendent of Police, Sonbhadra, Salmantaj Jafertaj Patil.

He added that Maurya had head injuries caused by a blunt object and the post-mortem report was waited to ascertain the cause of death.

Divisional Forest Officer, Sonbhadra, Sanjeev Kumar Singh, said around 9 pm Friday, the department got a tip-off that a few persons involved in illegal mining were loading stones in a tractor-trolley at Papri village under Machhi Forest range. A team headed by Ranger BV Singh went to the spot and nabbed one person, he added.

He added, “The team was bringing the seized tractor-trolley to the Range office. The arrested person was driving the vehicle while forest guards Mohan Ram and Ram Pukar were sitting with him. Four other forest officials were moving in a Bolero.”LUCKNO

“They had reached Rathua village, around 2.5 km from the spot where the seizure was made, when a group of people attacked the guards in the tractor. They beat up Mohan Ram and Ram Pukar with sticks. The assailants tried to take away the tractor-trolley but failed as the vehicle’s wheels got stuck in mud. The driver escaped with them. Soon, the officials in the Bolero reached there,” added Singh.

The two injured were taken to a hospital where Mohan Ram was declared dead on arrival. Singh added that the condition of Ram Pukar was stable and that he was discharged from hospital. Station House Officer, Raipur police station, Kamlesh Pal, said the seized tractor-trolley belongs to the arrested accused, Laxmi Yadav. A search was on for the other accused, he added.