In gaffe, BJP manifesto promises laws ‘to commit crimes against women’; Cong has a field day

An apparent goof up in the document of the BJP’s manifesto has the Congress pointing out the “true intentions” of the party on the issue of the safety for women.

Among the list of initiatives, the BJP manifesto mentions safety for women as one of its key concerns. However, the phrasing of a sentence appears to flip the intended meaning. The manifesto reads: “We have constituted the Women’s Security Division in the Home Ministry, and have made strict provisions for transferring the laws in order to commit crimes against women.”

The Congress latched onto the opportunity and had a field day on social media. Sharing a screen grab of the manifesto, a tweet by the official handle of the party read, “At least one point in BJP’s manifesto reflects their true intentions.”

At least one point in BJP’s manifesto reflects their true intentions. #BJPJumlaManifesto pic.twitter.com/b5CqRrOz0E — Congress (@INCIndia) April 8, 2019

In its manifesto released Monday, the BJP has announced several initiatives for women. The manifesto states that 10% material to be sourced for government procurement will be done from MSMEs having at least 50% women employees in their workforce.

The BJP also promises to legislate a bill to prohibit and eliminate practices such as Triple Talaq and Nikah Halala. On reservations, the BJP states that it is committed to 33% reservation in parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment.