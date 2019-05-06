On the campaign trail in Bathinda: Harsimrat, Warring face more questions from public, but offer no answers

A 60-year-old Bathinda resident interrupted SAD leader Harsimrat Badal interaction with morning walkers at the city’s Rose Garden urging her to answer two of his questions — a request the Akali Dal’s Bathinda candidate refused to grant.

Baldev Singh, during the voter interaction programme, said,” I want to ask two questions to Bibaji (Harsimrat) and she must answer them before leaving. Mainu pata ha sawaal puchhan nahi ditte jande, par bibaji mere do sawalaan de jawaab jarur de ke jan (I know, people are not allowed to ask questions, but Bibaji must answer my two questions.”

To this, Harsimrat replied, “Sawalaan da time nahi hai mere kol, vota da time hai ( I don’t have time for questions, it is time for votes).”

Baldev, on hearing this, said, “Chalo sada Bhullar bhaichara fer bilkul vote nahi pawega, sare punjab vich virodh karange (okay then, our Bhullar community will not vote for you, we will protest across Punjab).”

SAD workers later confronted Baldev over his attempt to disrupt the interation. They were stopped by one Rakesh Kumar Singla, son of former SAD MLA Sarup Chand Singla, and the public dispersed from the garden after that.

Later Baldev told the mediapersons,” I wanted to ask why SAD-BJP had said that unidentified policemen were behind Behbal Kalan firing incident in 2015. This was the question which I wanted to ask her, but as I was not allowed. In Behbal Kalan incident, Sukhbir Badal was the deputy CM was also Home Minister of Punjab, and he never told as who gave orders of firing.”

Congress candidate from the seat Amarinder Raja Warring is also being questioned in many villages by voters about the promises of ‘Ghar Ghar Naukri’ by the CM.

On Saturday, Warring was questioned by one Gurjeet Singh in Lambi village of Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency. Gurjeet asked him whether CM Amarinder Singh’s act of taking an oath by holding gutka sahib in hand was an act of sacrilege. While his question was not answered, he was thrashed allegedly by Congressmen later. Warring stated that SAD leader Dyal Singh Kolianwali had sent the person to his political meeting to interrupt it.