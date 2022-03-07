On test today: Modi magic in Varanasi and Akhilesh charisma in Azamgarh

With 54 constituencies, spread across nine districts, going to polls on Monday in the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, all eyes will be on BJP’s performance in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. Samajwadi Party’s show of strength in Azamgarh, from where Akhilesh Yadav was elected to Parliament in the 2019 general elections, will be on test, too.

Also, the impact of the smaller allies of the BJP and SP such as Apna Dal (S), NISHAD Party, SBSP and Apna Dal (K) in determining the electoral fate of their respective big partners will be gauged in this phase.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP had won 29 of the 54 seats, while its allies Apna Dal(S) and OP Rajbhar’s Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) bagged seven. The SP, on the other hand, had won 11 seats, BSP six and the NISHAD party one seat. Notably, in this election, the SBSP is with the SP, and the NISHAD Party with the BJP.

In the 2012 Assembly elections, when Samajwadi Party came to power, most of the seats in this southeast UP region were won by it — 34. BSP had then won 7, BJP only 4, Congress 3, Quami Ekta Dal (QED) two, Independents three, and Apna Dal one seat.

Besides Varanasi and Azamgarh, the seven districts that will vote on Monday are Bhadohi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Mau, Mirzapur, and Sonbhadra.

In this phase, there are 2.06 crore eligible voters who will decide the fate of 613 candidates, including 75 women candidates.

For BJP, the litmus test of its popularity will be the three urban seats of Varanasi — Varanasi South, Varanasi North and Varanasi Cantonment. While they are considered safe seats for the party as it has never lost the election in these three seats in the past several elections, reports of strong anti-incumbency against the sitting MLAs in Varanasi South and Varanasi North made the BJP jittery, thereby forcing the party and RSS to lend their full strength in the campaign. Modi himself led a roadshow in Varanasi on Friday that criss-crossed through these three constituencies.

In nearby Azamgarh district, where the SP had won nine of the 10 seats in 2012, but managed to win only five in 2017, Monday’s vote will test SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s influence in the district where Yadav and Muslim votes determine the outcome.

The prestige of two Union ministers — Mahendra Nath Pandey and Anupriya Patel — is also at stake in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies of Chandauli and Mirzapur.

Anupriya Patel, the president of Apna Dal (Sonelal) faction which is a junior partner of the BJP, has to consolidate Patel or Kurmi-OBC voters behind the BJP. Her mother Krishna Patel, who runs another faction of the party — Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) — has forged an alliance with the SP and has fielded its candidates on three seats in this phase.

SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar who had won his first election in 2017 from Zahoorabad in alliance with BJP, is seeking re-election from the same seat, but this time in alliance with the SP. Rajbhar was a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government before snapping the ties with the BJP in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. His son, Arvind Rajbhar, is contesting from Shivpur in Varanasi district. The BJP has fielded candidates from the Rajbhar community against both the father and son.

Jailed MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s son, Abbas Ansari, is contesting from his father’s constituency Mau as an SBSP candidate.

Among the SP’s allies, SBSP is contesting on six seats and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) on three.

NISHAD Party, an ally of the BJP, has fielded candidates on four seats, while Apna Dal(S) in three.