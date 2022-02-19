On last day of Punjab campaign: PM hosts Sikh leaders, praised for bid to reach out to community

In what is seen as an attempt by BJP to reach out to the Sikh community, which is considered to be upset with the Centre over the now-repealed farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted prominent Sikhs from across the country on Friday, two days before Punjab goes to the polls, and highlighted work done by his government for the community.

The meeting, including Sikh social and spiritual leaders and held at the Prime Minister’s official residence, 7-Lok Kalyan Marg, is seen as part of the party’s efforts to win hearts of the community.

After the meeting, the Sikh leaders heaped praises on Modi’s attempts to reach out to the community and support it. Some of them said the Prime Minister is a “Sikh at heart”.

Calling it a “very special interaction with the Sant Samaj and distinguished members of the Sikh community”, Modi tweeted after the meeting, “I was humbled by the kind words from the distinguished members of the Sikh community on various efforts of the Central Government. I consider it my honour that the respected Sikh Gurus have taken Seva from me and their blessings have enabled me to work for society.”

Praising Modi for “what he has done for Sikh religion”, Mahant Karamjit Singh, president sewapanthi, Yamuna Nagar, told the media, “This includes opening of the Kartarpur corridor, announcement of December 26 as Veer Baal Divas in memory of Sahibzadas of the 10th Sikh Guru; restoration of Gurdwara Lakhpat Sahib destroyed in the Gujarat earthquake; and waiver of GST waiver on langar, etc… One line he said is very significant to us – he said that, ‘I have Sikh in my blood, I have service mind in my blood, and whatever I do, I do it with my heart in it’.”

Harmeet Singh Kalka, president, Delhi Gurdwara Committee, said, “Today it got clarified the kind of affection the PM has for the community. He has always honoured Sikh sentiments.”

Manjit Singh Bhatia, president, Singh Sabha Gurdwara Sahib, said the PM had strengthened Sikhs and the nation on the world stage. “Wherever he goes he embraces Sikhs because he knows how much they have sacrificed for the nation, and how dedicated they are to the spirit of service. The opening of the Kartarpur Corridor is a welcome step. The way he has projected the country globally is a marker of the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh,” Bhatia said.

Modi’s recent attempts to woo the Sikh community began with Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa joining BJP in December 2021. Last month, Harnam Singh Dhumma, chief of Damdami Taksal, a seminary once headed by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, praised Modi’s announcement of December 26 as Vir Baal Divas. His spokesperson Sarchand Singh also joined BJP.

For the community, warm ties with BJP is an opportunity to get their long-term grievances resolved, sources said. This includes the release of political prisoners still in jail. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, had recently assured Sikh organisations of a “positive development” soon on Sikh ‘political’ prisoners who were to be released as per a 2019 Centre notification.