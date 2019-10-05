Maharashtra elections: On last day for filing nominations, political parties face heat from angry leaders

Political Drama intensified in the city on Friday, the final day for filing nomination, with rebellions and slugfests reported in almost all the parties in the election fray. While 442 nominations were filed on the day, defiance was all-pervasive with some disgruntled ticket aspirants willing to shift loyalties, while a few others holding demonstrations outside party offices.

The rebellion were most stark in the Shiv Sena, otherwise considered to be a party of “highly disciplined” cadre.

Miffed over being denied a ticket, party’s sitting MLA from Bandra East Trupti Desai held a sit-in outside the residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Desai, who was dropped to accommodate Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, later filed nomination as an independent candidate from the constituency.

Supporters of Sena MLA Ashok Patil also held protests outside ‘Matoshree’ over being “overlooked” for Bhandup Assembly seat, which was given to Ramesh Korgaonkar.

Four-time Sena corporator Rajul Patel also filed nomination from Versova seat as an independent candidate Friday after the Sena failed to negotiate with the BJP to prop her instead of its candidate Bharti Lavekar.

In 2014 Assembly elections, Patel had filed nomination from the seat on a Sena ticket. Her nomination was rejected by electoral officers, and subsequently, a petition filed in the Bombay High Court was also dismissed.

Interestingly, former corporator Changez Multani —who had also filed papers as an independent candidate in 2014 and was rejected by election commission along with Patel — is contesting from Versova seat on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) ticket.

Patel said she waited for her party to negotiate and reach a consensus with the BJP on Versova seat. “But since both parties are fighting the election together and the ticket was denied, I decided to contest independently,” she said. Patel said her focus in Versova would be to protect mangroves, beach cleanliness and facilitate road construction. A long-time corporator in K-West ward (Andheri West), Patel has been working in the area for over 20 years.

In the BJP camp, former party corporator Murji Patel filed nomination as an independent for Andheri East seat. He expressed displeasure with the party’s decision to give the ticket to Sena MLA Ramesh Latke from the seat.

Congress corporator Sufiyan Vanu has also filed nomination as an independent for Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency. Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar seat was allotted to the Samajwadi Party, which had joined hands with the Congress-NCP.