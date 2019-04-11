Toggle Menu
On eve of polls, I-T dept searches Congress Chandrapur nominee's home

On eve of polls, I-T dept searches Congress Chandrapur nominee’s home

Around 60 to 70 I-T and police officers descended on Dhanorkar’s underconstruction bungalow in Nagpur’s Civil Line area around 1.30 pm.

Balu Dhanorkar (Source: Twitter/@BalubhauOffice)

A DAY before Chandrapur votes in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted searches at the bungalow of Congress candidate Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar. A senior revenue official said that nothing incriminating was found.

Around 60 to 70 I-T and police officers descended on Dhanorkar’s underconstruction bungalow in Nagpur’s Civil Line area around 1.30 pm. Dhanorkar was away when the searches happened. Chandrapur Collector Kunal Khemnar said, “I came to know about the searches and asked my officers to find out the details.” Asked if he was informed about the searches beforehand, Khemnar replied in the negative. On whether the search team was required to report to him, Khemnar said, “I have not received any such guideline.”

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said: “These raids are a conspiracy by the BJP against the Congress, whose CM in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, was also recently raided by the ED.”

“They are afraid that they are losing this election. That’s why Prime Minister Narendra Midi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union MoS for Home Hansraj Ahir have conspired to defame our candidate,” he added.

Dhanorkar faces Ahir, a three-time BJP MP, on Thursday. When contacted, Ahir said, “I have no connection to the searches… that’s not my or my party’s culture…”

