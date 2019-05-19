Lok Sabha elections: On eve of poll in Kolkata, TMC upbeat, Mamata Banerjee plans moves

As North Kolkata — where Tuesday’s violence between the Trinamool Congress and BJP and the vandalisation of the bust of Iswarchandra Vidyasagar led to an unprecedented curtailment of the campaign — prepared for Sunday’s vote, the Trinamool exuded confidence about being a key post-election player.

North Kolkata is among the nine Lok Sabha constituencies in the state where polling will take place in the seventh and final phase of the elections.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been meeting leaders of regional and opposition parties over the last two days, spoke with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Mamata Banerjee was the first person to protest against the (Centre’s) anti-people policies and steps, apart from the tyrannical rule of the Modi government, be it demonetisation or improper implementation of GST. She has been vindicated. Her efforts to bring together the opposition forces culminated in United India rally at (Kolkata’s) Brigade (Parade Ground) on January 19, where barring NDA allies and the Left, almost all Opposition parties were present,” Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said.

“We are happy that talks have finally started with all standing together against (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi after the polls. Initially when Mamata Banerjee gave a call, some parties were in a dilemma, but now all Opposition parties are trying to come to a greater understanding for the people of the country. The primary concept in the new government would be the federal character of the country enshrined in the Constitution, which the Modi government negated. Mamata Banerjee will play a major role in the Opposition alliance and in the formation of the government at the Centre thwarting the BJP,” Roy said.

Trinamool sources said Naidu and Mamata discussed the Opposition alliance at length. The two Chief Ministers have had several earlier rounds of discussions as well. Naidu, who had joined Mamata on the stage in Kharagpur on May 9, had said the Trinamool chief would play a key role in the formation of the next government in New Delhi.

Naidu met with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar before travelling to Lucknow to meet gathbandhan leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati on Saturday.

According to Trinamool sources, Mamata believes that no single party will get a majority in the new Lok Sabha and that regional parties will have an important role to play — they should, therefore, being consultations and coordinate even before the results are declared.

“Recently when the BJP vandalised Vidyasagar’s bust in Kolkata, and when the Election Commission cut short the campaign in West Bengal, other Opposition parties, be it the Congress, SP or BSP, protested,” Roy said.

In almost all her speeches and press conferences during the campaign, Mamata has claimed that the BJP would not get anywhere close to the majority mark.

Mamata wrote to the Election Commission Saturday urging it to ensure “peaceful and impartial” elections without interference from the BJP.

“In the final phase of the election tomorrow, I would request your good office to kindly ensure that election is completed peacefully, impartially and without any undue interference of the central government and any intervention by the ruling party at the centre,” the Chief Minister wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. She also requested the poll body to “protect democratic institutions and federal structure of the country and extend due respect to the opposition parties”.