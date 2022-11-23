Cong govts in Gujarat didn’t have grip on law and order: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday blamed the past Congress governments of Gujarat for the “curfews” witnessed in Vadodara and said that the Congress regime in the state never had a “grip on law and order”.

Attending a rally in Vadodara, Modi, said, “Do you recall the time when curfew was imposed on the city regularly and the terror of the anti-social elements? They knew they could get away by doing anything because they were given the freedom by those sitting in Gandhinagar. They had the protection of the Congress… Even today, see the Congress-run states such news is reported regularly.”

Also Read | Why was Congress against making a tribal woman the President of India, asks PM Modi

He said, “The Congress had no connection with law and order in the state. In Porbandar, there were boards during the Congress regime stating that the law and order jurisdiction of state government of Gujarat did not apply there. They (Congress) had to lock the gates of the Porbandar jail and transfer the convicts to other jails… Even for industrial development, companies first see how safe and stable a place is. The BJP has created an environment for business — with peace, unity and compassion.”

Stressing on how Congress was busy in appeasement of “votebank”, Modi said that it was the BJP government that had “taken up the task of renovating places of religious faith” across the country.

“Since the BJP has come to power it has taken up the task of renovating the places of religious faith. The Congress was worried about votebank politics so it never developed places of people’s faith. It is a matter of pride for Vadodara that after decades our Pavagadh temple has got the dhwaja 500 years after the Muslim invaders attacked it,” Modi said.

Promising another tourism hub — like the Statue of Unity —in Panchmahal, Modi said, “Earlier, a few people went to Pavagadh. Today more than six times people go to Pavagadh… It will become the centre for adventure tourism and benefit both Vadodara and Panchmahal.”

The Prime Minister added that the stretch from Vadodara to Halol to Kalol to Godhra and Dahod will soon become the corridor of hi-tech manufacturing.

Advertisement

“Vadodara has got a workshop of manufacturing transport aircraft — it has brought a bright future to the city. Rail cars made in Savli are running abroad and there is a locomotive workshop in Dahod… Now, the Australian Parliament has approved the free-trade agreement with India which means that the exports from India can be sold in Australia without duty. It will generate an opportunity for employment for the youth,” he said.