On alliance with Congress, AAP Sikh leaders say will leave party

The AAP’s Sikh leaders in Delhi appeared divided on the question of an alliance Saturday, with one MLA threatening to quit in the event of a tie-up with the Congress, and the other advocating the need to defeat BJP first.

Advertising

Former Rajouri Garden MLA Jarnail Singh, who had unsuccessfully contested against Parkash Singh Badal during the Punjab Assembly polls, also voiced dissent against a potential tie-up.

MLA Jagdeep Singh, who is the AAP’s chief whip in the Delhi Assembly, said he will quit the party if it seals an alliance with the Congress.

Congress struck alliance deal on Haryana, then backtracked: AAP’s Manish Sisodia

Advertising

“The AAP was born fighting against Congress’s corruption. The Congress and BJP are two sides of the same coin. Congress will never change. At Jantar Mantar, we protested against the Congress for months. The people of Delhi have rejected the Congress and all traditional parties. Now what has changed?” the Hari Nagar MLA, whose father was attacked during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, said.

He has spoken of the incident at the Assembly frequently, ever since getting elected in 2015.

He said he will talk to the party leadership over the issue. Jarnail Singh said he has already conveyed his displeasure to the party over an alliance.

“Till people like Jagdish Tytler are part of the Congress, till Rahul Gandhi does not accept the Congress’s mistakes and apologise, there should be no alliance. If there is one, I cannot be part of that unholy alliance, and will not support it,” he said.

However, Kalkaji MLA Avtar Singh told The Indian Express that under the current circumstances, the need to defeat BJP should trump all other considerations. “We should now think about how to save the country and the Constitution. Pehle desh aur kaum ki seva,” he said.

The AAP has three Sikh MLAs in the Delhi Assembly.

Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh could not be reached for a comment.