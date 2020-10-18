On agenda of RJD-led alliance for Bihar polls: 10 lakh jobs, waiver of farm loans

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala at a press conference in Patna, Saturday. (PTI)

Riding high on populism, the Tejashwi Prasad Yadav-led opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar on Saturday announced its election manifesto and promised 10 lakh permanent jobs, loan waiver for farmers, equal pay for equal work to contract teachers, increment in honorarium of Jeevika workers, slashing electricity tariff, and reinstating the old pension system.

The alliance also announced that if it comes to power it will “pass a Bill in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three anti-farmer (farm) laws”, which were passed amid huge protests by the Opposition in Rajya Sabha in the Monsoon Session.

Tejashwi, the chief minister candidate of the Opposition alliance, released the manifesto, which comprises 25 promises. All top leaders of the alliance, which includes the Congress and Left parties, among others, were present on the occasion.

“Besides filling up 4.5 lakh vacancies (that opened up) under the NDA, we will also create 5.5 lakh permanent positions and give the nod to it in the very first Cabinet meeting, if voted to power,” Tejashwi said. He said there will be a provision for job to each member of a family with guaranteed minimum wages.

“MGNREGA work days would be also increased from (the present) 100 days to 200 days,” he said.

Trying to woo over 4.5 lakh contract teachers, the manifesto promises to do away with the contract system and implement “equal work for equal pay”.

Teachers have lost their case in Supreme Court on their their demand for pay parity.

The manifesto promises to replace the part-contribution pension system with a full-fledged pension scheme that existed before 2005, when Nitish Kumar first assumed office as chief minister.

Assuring people that the coalition will stand by its commitments, Tejashwi said they are not leaders who forget their promises, and that Bihar has still not been accorded special status — a demand echoed for years by political parties in Bihar. “(US President Donald) Trump will not come to accord special status to Bihar, which was once promised by the Prime Minister,” he remarked.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “If we form the government, under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, we will pass a Bill in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three anti-farmer laws. Can PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar tell us how farmers will get the MSP (for their produce) if all mandis are destroyed?”

Tejashwi and the other alliance leaders did not explain how they plan to generate the revenue that would needed to implement the schemes and waivers promised. With pti inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd