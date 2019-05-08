Omar Abdullah seeks action in journalists bribery case

Hitting out at the saffron party over a video allegedly showing BJP party leaders attempting to bribe journalists in Leh, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Wednesday said that ‘action must follow’.

Tweeting the CCTV footage, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Abdullah said, “In light of the CCTV footage purported to show BJP leaders attempting to bribe journalists in Leh, I’m retweeting my original tweet with the letter of complaint by the Press Club Leh. Action must follow.”

This is the CCTV footage of the alleged bribery attempt. Kudos to the journalists in Leh, their integrity & honesty is a shining example for their fellow journalists. https://t.co/lwR1MlupNP — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 8, 2019

A CCTV footage, which emerged from a hotel in Leh, purportedly showed several BJP leaders, including the state party president Ravindra Raina, distributing envelopes to journalists. However, the journalists returned the envelopes as soon as they opened it.

Ladakh went to polls in the fifth phase on Monday. A fact-finding inquiry into the complaints against BJP leaders also found prima facie merit in the bribery allegations as the Leh District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa, who ordered the inquiry, said: “On Tuesday, we approached the district court through police, seeking directions for registration of an FIR in the matter. However, the court has not issued any order in the matter so far.”

The Leh Press Club had lodged separate complaints with the District Election Officer and SHO, Leh, accusing senior BJP leaders including its J&K president Ravinder Raina and MLC Vikram Randhawa of bribing media persons at a press conference on May 2 to shift the poll narrative in their favour.

She said though the complaints filed an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by BJP leaders, it amounted to a criminal offence.

Maintaining he did not personally give any envelope to any media person, Raina threatened to file a defamation case against media persons who had named him in the complaint.