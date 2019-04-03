Omar Abdullah: PM Modi should study conditions of J&K accession

A day after he spoke of reinstating the posts of ‘Sadr-e-Riyasat’ and ‘Wazeer-e-Azam’ at an election rally, drawing a sharp reaction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said that “PM Modi should pore over history books and see under what conditions the accession (of the state) was carried out”.

Campaigning in Pattan on Tuesday, Abdullah said the PM should “study how the constitution of India conferred upon the state certain allowances…The state had its own Prime Minister and president until 1965. We aren’t saying anything new; we are asking for what was infringed upon”.

Accusing the BJP-RSS of trying to “destroy” the special status of the state, he said, “The agenda of BJP is clear now from the sordid statements of BJP party president Amit Shah and Finance minister Arjun Jaitley, who have forcefully undertaken to remove Art 35-A.”