Omar Abdullah : Head to polling booths to bring J&K back on track

As the campaign for the last leg of Parliamentary polls for Jammu and Kashmir wound up on Saturday, NC leader and former CM Omar Abdullah urged party workers to “show some strength and head to polling booths to bring the state back on track” on Monday.

He was speaking in Pulwama, where around 250 party workers had assembled on the lawns of the National Conference (NC) office a day after the encounter in Shopian. The South Kashmir seat is voting in three phases.

Unlike Srinagar or Baramulla, party paraphernalia such as flags, banners and posters remained restricted within the compound of the party office. Outside the walls, a single hoarding outside the district administration’s office reminding people to vote was the only sign of an ongoing election.

The fight will not be easy, the NC vice-president said, “The forces we are fighting are perturbed by the identity, position and special status of J&K. They are worried about Article 35A and 370 and are eager to amend the Constitution in order to fully integrate J&K with the rest of the country. We will fight this in court and in Parliament.”

Reiterating his promise to repeal the Public Safety Act if voted to power, Abdullah said, “The Parliamentary polls are a semi-final. We were preparing for polls in June (Assembly polls) but owing to the central government and representatives in the state, that will not happen. Whenever elections take place, we will have to take some important decisions.”

He added that cases against those booked for stone-pelting will be reviewed “to give the young people a fresh start. We don’t want bloodshed here, whether it is a policeman or a militant, those losing their lives are our own people.”

Appealing to party workers to vote, Abdullah said, “Don’t sit at home like (PDP leader) Mehbooba Mufti’s brother. He didn’t vote for her, I don’t know how she goes and asks others to vote.”

Ghulam Hassan, a party worker, said, “I find it difficult to go to my area and ask people to vote. During Governor’s rule, disenchantment has reached deeper.”