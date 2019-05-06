Om Prakash Rajbhar resigns as UP minister, says SP-BSP alliance will win more seats than BJP

Disgruntled Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said on Monday he had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath government and alleged that its ally BJP was misusing his party’s name and flag while campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

“I tendered resignation as minister on April 13. It is up to the BJP to decide whether to accept or reject it. I have nothing to do with the government now,” PTI quoted Rajbhar as saying.

After discussions on seat sharing failed with the BJP, the SBSP decided to go it alone in the state and fielded its candidates in 39 seats. SBSP had said the alliance could not be forged for the Lok Sabha elections as the BJP wanted SBSP candidates to contest on their symbol.

“Even during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow, they were used. I have filed a complaint in this regard with the Election Commission,” Rajbhar said.

The SBSP chief also claimed the SP-BSP-RLD alliance would win more seats than BJP in UP and claimed that the saffron party was worried over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s continuous attacks on it.

The Rajbhars constitute 20 per cent of the Purvanchal population and are regarded as the second-most politically dominant community after Yadavs in eastern UP, parts of which will vote during the sixth and seventh phase. The SBSP won four seats in 2017 UP assembly elections.

Rajbhar had said the BJP was under an impression it could win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state “but the reality will dawn on May 23”.