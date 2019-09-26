Om Prakash Chautala promises 33% tickets to women

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Wednesday announced that it will give 33 per cent tickets to women candidates in the Haryana Assembly polls scheduled for October 21.

Advertising

The announcement was made by former Chief Minister and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala while addressing the ‘Samman Diwas Rally’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal at Kaithal. Chautala also said the party will release its list of candidates on Gandhi Jayanti.

Extolling the contribution of Devi Lal in pioneering farmer-friendly policies, Chautala said that while other parties have only paid lip service to farmers, the INLD has never failed to deliver on its promises. He promised that if INLD is voted back to power, it will ensure that recommendations of Swaminathan Commission are implemented so that farmers get fair and remunerative prices for their produce. At present, he said, farmers are perennially in debt with no hope of relief. He assured that with the implementation of the commission’s recommendations, farmers will no longer be dependent on loans.

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said that if voted to power, INLD will waive loans of farmers and small traders to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. Also, electricity bill for agricultural consumption will be waived and electricity bill for domestic consumption of farmers will be halved, he said.

Advertising

He also promised a grant of Rs 5 lakh for women at the time of marriage. The party also promised free higher education for girls.

Other promises made by Abhay Singh included a job to at least one member of a family and an unemployment allowance of Rs 15,000 to the youth.

Criticising the incumbent government’s policy on tractors, he reminded the people that Devi Lal had recognised tractor as integral to farmers’ needs and exempted it from taxes. He promised that if the INLD comes to power, the government will bear all expenses for the registration of the tractors.

The party promised a two-room house on a 200 m plot to defence personnel from the state.