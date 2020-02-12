In Okhla, Amanatullah says voters gave Amit Shah a shock

BJP made Shaheen Bagh an issue, it didn’t work: Khan. (PTI) BJP made Shaheen Bagh an issue, it didn’t work: Khan. (PTI)

THE AAP recorded a significant victory margin in Okhla, a constituency which includes Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh — the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

AAP’s Amanatullah Khan won 66.03% of the total votes polled and by a margin of 71,827 votes, while BJP’s Braham Singh got 58,540 votes (29.65%), and Congress’s Parvez Hashmi bagged 5,123 votes (2.59%).

In the first two rounds of counting, Khan was trailing marginally behind Singh. But in the third round, Khan picked up a lead of over 3,000 votes. By the fourth round, the margin had increased to over 13,000, and kept widening. While Singh fared better in 17th-19th rounds, Khan had taken a massive lead by then.

Stepping out of the counting centre at Maharani Bagh in the evening, Khan told The Indian Express: “This is a win for the public. They trusted us. They voted for the work we did. The BJP tried to fight the elections on communal lines and make Shaheen Bagh an issue, but it didn’t work. People voted for development. This is a win for the people of Delhi. They have shocked Amit Shah with ‘current’ from their votes.”

In his speeches, the Home Minister had asked voters to press the EVM button in favour of BJP so that “its current can be felt in Shaheen Bagh”.

In 2015, Khan had won the Okhla seat by a margin of 64,532 votes. He had got 62.57% of the votes polled, while Singh had got 23.84%.

(Inputs from Ananya Tiwari)

