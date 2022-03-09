Oinam (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Oinam (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Oinam Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Laishram Radhakishore Singh. The Oinam seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

oinam Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashem Babu Singh SHS 0 Graduate 49 Rs 21,50,450 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Irengbam Nalini Devi NPP 0 Graduate 61 Rs 2,19,95,301 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Laishram Radhakishore Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 65 Rs 1,23,47,051 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,50,100 ~ 27 Lacs+ Laitonjam Brojen Singh Republican Party of India (Athawale) 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 22,64,814 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ngangom Shivakumar Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 62,000 ~ 62 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Thingbaijam Swarankumar Singh JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 1,25,97,969 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,80,825 ~ 20 Lacs+ Thokchom Ithoibi Devi INC 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 36,39,250 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 18,18,291 ~ 18 Lacs+

oinam Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Laishram Radhakishore Singh BJP 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 12,60,329 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 5,58,265 ~ 5 Lacs+ Irengbam Ibohalbi Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 1,30,34,035 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Khundrakpam Romeo NCP 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 1,36,36,680 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Laitonjam Thoiba Manipur National Democratic Front 0 Graduate 60 Rs 6,73,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

oinam Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Irengbam Ibohalbi Singh AITC 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 59,18,933 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Y. Jitendra INC 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 34,93,341 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Kh Romio NCP 0 Not Given 41 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Laishram Radhakeshore MSCP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 27,48,500 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 9,52,315 ~ 9 Lacs+

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

